Photo Flash: All-New Triptych BEAUTY & THE BEAST Poster ft. Never Before Seen Characters!

Today, Yahoo Movies exclusively premieres the new poster for the live-action Disney musical BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, hitting theaters March 17 in 3D, RealD 3D and IMAX 3D. The new triptych image features most of the film's characters, including some we've never seen before! In the center of the artwork are Belle (Emma Watson) and the Beast (Dan Stevens), dancing in the iconic title-song sequence. On the left is Belle's father Maurice (Kevin Kline), the devious Gaston (Luke Evans), his sidekick Le Fou (Josh Gad) and the servants that have been transformed into castle objects - Plumette the feather duster, Lumière the candleabra, Garderobe the wardrobe, Cogsworth the clock, Chip the teacup, the coat rack and Mrs. Potts the teapot.

Finally, on the right is a scene from a ball at the castle, featuring the human versions of Lumière (Ewan McGregor), Plumette (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), Cogsworth (Ian McKellen), Cadenza, Garderobe (Audra McDonald), and Mrs. Potts (Emma Thompson).

The story and characters audiences know and love come to spectacular life in the live-action adaptation of Disney's animated classic "Beauty and the Beast," a stunning, cinematic event celebrating one of the most beloved tales ever told. "Beauty and the Beast" is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a Beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle's enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast's hideous exterior and realize the kind heart of the true Prince within. The film stars: Emma Watson as Belle; Dan Stevens as the Beast; Luke Evans as Gaston, the handsome, but shallow villager who woos Belle; Kevin Kline as Maurice, BELLE'S father; Josh Gad as LeFou, Gaston's long-suffering aide-de-camp; Ewan McGregor as Lumière, the candelabra; Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, the harpsichord; Audra McDonald as Madame de Garderobe, the wardrobe; Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, the feather duster; Hattie Morahan as the enchantress; and Nathan Mack as Chip, the teacup; with Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, the mantel clock; and Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts.



Directed by Bill Condon based on the 1991 animated film "Beauty and the Beast," the screenplay is written by Stephen Chbosky and Evan Spiliotopoulos and produced by Mandeville Films' David Hoberman, p.g.a. and Todd Lieberman, p.g.a. with Jeffrey Silver, Thomas Schumacher and Don Hahn serving as executive producers. "Beauty and the Beast" will be released in U.S. theaters on March 17, 2017.

