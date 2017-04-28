Photo Coverage: WAR PAINT & DEAR EVEN HANSEN Unite to Celebrate Michael Grief's New Sardi's Portrait!

Apr. 28, 2017  

Director Michael Greif, who has directed seminal Broadway musicals including Rent, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens and many more, just received a Sardi's portrait to celebrate his career and work on Broadway directing this season's new musicals Dear Evan Hansen and War Paint. The casts from both of his shows came out to celebrate the occasion and BroadwayWorld was there!

Greif has directed Dear Evan Hansen at the Arena Stage in DC in 2015, and Second Stage Theatre in 2016, and directs the upcoming Broadway production, which begins this fall at the Music Box Theatre. Most recently he directed War Paint at the Goodman Theatre in Chicago. Broadway: If/Then, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens, Rent (Tony Award nominations), and Never Gonna Dance. Delacorte: The Tempest, Winter's Tale, Romeo and Juliet.

Off-Broadway: new plays, musicals, revivals at Playwrights Horizons, Manhattan Class Company, Manhattan Theatre Club, NY Shakespeare Festival/Public, NYTW, Roundabout, Second Stage and Signature, including Katori Halls' Our Lady of Kibeho, the 2010 revival of Angels in America (Lortel Award), Kushner's The Intelligent Homosexual's Guide...(Public), Guare's Landscape of the Body (Signature), and musical adaptations of Giant (Public) and Far From Heaven (Playwrights Horizons).

He received Obie Awards for Machinal and Dogeaters (Public) and for Rent (NYTW). Regional: Williamstown (9 seasons) La Jolla Playhouse (Artistic Director 1995-99), Arena, Center Stage, Goodman, Guthrie, CTG/Taper, DTC, Trinity Rep. Education: Northwestern (BS),UCSD (MFA). He is very proud of his 2 kids, both seniors this year, one in high school and one in college.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride


