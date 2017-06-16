ROUNDABOUT THEATRE COMPANY
Photo Coverage: Roundabout's Todd Haimes Joins the Sardi's Wall of Fame!

Jun. 16, 2017  

Earlier this month, Roundabout Artistic Director/CEO Todd Haimes received a special honor, as he was toasted by his large family of Roundabout Theatre Company staff and artists for receiving his very own portrait at Sardi's. BroadwayWorld brings you photos from the celebration below!

Haimes joined Roundabout as the Executive Director at the age of 26. From 1983 to 1990, he served in that position, overseeing the company's finances, marketing and fundraising. Mr. Haimes has been the Artistic Director of Roundabout Theatre Company since July 1, 1990. Prior to joining RTC, Mr. Haimes held positions at Westport Country Playhouse and the Hartman Theatre. He is the former president and currently serves on the board of ART/NY. Mr. Haimes has a Bachelors Degree from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from Yale University. He has taught Theatre Administration in the Graduate Program at the Yale School of Drama and the Graduate Theatre Administration Program at Brooklyn College.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride


