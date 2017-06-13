Photo Coverage: Playwrights Horizons Celebrates Opening Night of BELLA: AN AMERICAN TALL TALE

Jun. 13, 2017  

Playwrights Horizons presents the world premiere production of BELLA: AN AMERICAN TALL TALE, a new musical with book, music and lyrics by Kirsten Childs, directed by Robert O'Hara with choreography by Camille A. Brown. BroadwayWorld brings you photos from opening night below!

All aboard for a Western musical adventure the likes of which you've never experienced. As a wanted woman of mythic proportions looks to begin life anew out west, Bella (Ashley D. Kelley) takes us on the trip of a lifetime to escape her scandalous past and bounce into the arms of her awaiting Buffalo Soldier (Britton Smith). Rowdy, wild, and hilarious, Kirsten Childs infuses this tall tale with soulful tunes and madcap antics aplenty. Giddy-up to our get-down!

BELLA: AN AMERICAN TALL TALE plays at Playwrights Horizons' Mainstage Theater, with a limited engagement through Sunday, July 2.

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon

Photo Coverage: Playwrights Horizons Celebrates Opening Night of BELLA: AN AMERICAN TALL TALE
The cast of BELLA: AN AMERICAN TALL TALE

Photo Coverage: Playwrights Horizons Celebrates Opening Night of BELLA: AN AMERICAN TALL TALE
The cast of BELLA: AN AMERICAN TALL TALE
The cast of BELLA: AN AMERICAN TALL TALE
The cast of BELLA: AN AMERICAN TALL TALE
The cast of BELLA: AN AMERICAN TALL TALE
Jessica Hagedorn
LaChanze
LaChanze
Kirsten Childs and LaChanze
Kirsten Childs and LaChanze
Designers of BELLA: AN AMERICAN TALL TALE
Associate Choreographer of BELLA: AN AMERICAN TALL TALE
Associate Choreographer of BELLA: AN AMERICAN TALL TALE
Donald Webber, Jr. and guest
Donald Webber, Jr. and guest
Olli Haaskivi and Maria Dizzia
Olli Haaskivi and Maria Dizzia
Olli Haaskivi
Olli Haaskivi
Gabrielle Reyes
Gabrielle Reyes
NaTasha Yvette Williams
NaTasha Yvette Williams
The creatives of Playwrights Horizons and BELLA: AN AMERICAN TALL TALE
Tim Sanford, Kirsten Childs and Robert O'Hara
Kirsten Childs, Robert O'Hara and Camille A. Brown
Rona Siddiqui, Kirsten Childs, Robert O'Hara and Camille A. Brown
The band of BELLA: AN AMERICAN TALL TALE
Camille A. Brown and her associate choreographer
Kevin Massey and Kara Lindsay
Kevin Massey and Kara Lindsay
Brandon Gill
Brandon Gill
Britton Smith
Britton Smith
Marinda Anderson
Marinda Anderson
Yurel Echezarreta
Yurel Echezarreta
Ashley D. Kelley
Ashley D. Kelley
Ashley D. Kelley and Kirsten Childs
The ladies of BELLA: AN AMERICAN TALL TALE
The cast of BELLA: AN AMERICAN TALL TALE
The cast and creatives of BELLA: AN AMERICAN TALL TALE
The men of BELLA: AN AMERICAN TALL TALE
Yurel Echezarreta and Kenita R. Miller
Yurel Echezarreta and Kenita R. Miller
Kenita R. Miller
Kenita R. Miller
Paolo Montalban
Paolo Montalban


