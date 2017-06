Photo Coverage: Playwrights Horizons Celebrates Opening Night of BELLA: AN AMERICAN TALL TALE

Playwrights Horizons presents the world premiere production of BELLA: AN AMERICAN TALL TALE, a new musical with book, music and lyrics by Kirsten Childs, directed by Robert O'Hara with choreography by Camille A. Brown. BroadwayWorld brings you photos from opening night below!

All aboard for a Western musical adventure the likes of which you've never experienced. As a wanted woman of mythic proportions looks to begin life anew out west, Bella (Ashley D. Kelley) takes us on the trip of a lifetime to escape her scandalous past and bounce into the arms of her awaiting Buffalo Soldier (Britton Smith). Rowdy, wild, and hilarious, Kirsten Childs infuses this tall tale with soulful tunes and madcap antics aplenty. Giddy-up to our get-down!

BELLA: AN AMERICAN TALL TALE plays at Playwrights Horizons' Mainstage Theater, with a limited engagement through Sunday, July 2.

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon



The cast of BELLA: AN AMERICAN TALL TALE

