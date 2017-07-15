Photo Coverage: Patti LuPone & Christine Ebersole Discuss WAR PAINT CD Release

Ghostlight Records celebrated the Original Broadway Cast Recording of the new musical WAR PAINT - starring two-time Tony Award winners Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole - with a special in-store event at Barnes & Noble on Friday, July 14 at 2:30 PM. LuPone and Ebersole were featured in conversation with the show's composer Scott Frankel, followed by a CD signing. BroadwayWorld was there to catch the event, check out the photos below!

WAR PAINT, currently running at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street), played a sold-out run in Chicago last summer where it became the most successful show in Goodman Theatre's history. War Paint was nominated for four 2017 Tony Awards, including "Best Actress in a Musical" for both of the leading ladies. To order the album, visit Apple Music.

A "War Paint Medley" music video featuring three of the show's most acclaimed songs - "Forever Beautiful," "Pink" and "Face to Face" - is available here. It includes exclusive footage from both the recording studio and the stage production, in addition to historical photography. You can also watch a video teaser featuring the album's first single "Back on Top" here. For more information on the album, visit www.sh-k-boom.com/war-paint.

WAR PAINT charts the legendary lives of two trailblazing women - cosmetics entrepreneurs Helena Rubinstein (LuPone) and Elizabeth Arden (Ebersole). WAR PAINT also features Tony Award nominees John Dossett and Douglas Sills. Dossett portrays Tommy Lewis, Miss Arden's husband and chief marketing officer, and Sills portrays the ambitious Harry Fleming, Madame Rubinstein's clubby confidante and faithful ally.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



