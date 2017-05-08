Photo Coverage: ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME Celebrates Opening Night!

After critically acclaimed and award winning productions in Seattle, New Jersey and Boston the new musical, Ernest Shackleton Loves me, officially opened last night, May 7, 2017 at Off-Broadway's Tony Kiser Theatre (305 West 43rdStreet). This strictly limited engagement will play through Sunday, June 11th only.

ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME is the epic musical adventure starring GrooveLily's fierce and funny electro-violinist Valerie Vigoda (Striking 12), and the courageous and charismatic Wade McCollum (Priscilla Queen of the Desert). This innovative, high-tech adventure tells the story of a sleep-deprived single mom who struggles to work as a video game music composer. Unexpectedly, she is contacted across time by the famous polar explorer, Ernest Shackleton. Inspired by her music, he shares his epic Antarctic journey with her in video and song. Against all odds, they discover that their greatest inspiration lies within each other.

BroadwayWorld is taking you inside opening night below!

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi

