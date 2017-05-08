Photo Coverage: ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME Celebrates Opening Night!
After critically acclaimed and award winning productions in Seattle, New Jersey and Boston the new musical, Ernest Shackleton Loves me, officially opened last night, May 7, 2017 at Off-Broadway's Tony Kiser Theatre (305 West 43rdStreet). This strictly limited engagement will play through Sunday, June 11th only.
ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME is the epic musical adventure starring GrooveLily's fierce and funny electro-violinist Valerie Vigoda (Striking 12), and the courageous and charismatic Wade McCollum (Priscilla Queen of the Desert). This innovative, high-tech adventure tells the story of a sleep-deprived single mom who struggles to work as a video game music composer. Unexpectedly, she is contacted across time by the famous polar explorer, Ernest Shackleton. Inspired by her music, he shares his epic Antarctic journey with her in video and song. Against all odds, they discover that their greatest inspiration lies within each other.
BroadwayWorld is taking you inside opening night below!
Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
Welcome to the Opening Night!
Ernest Shackleton
Matthew Broderick
Joe DiPietro
Joe DiPietro and Matthew Broderick
Joe DiPietro
Val Vigoda
Val Vigoda
Wade McCollum
Val Vigoda and Wade McCollum
Val Vigoda and Wade McCollum
Tim Jarvis
Tim Jarvis and Wade McCollum
Tim Jarvis and Wade McCollum
Val Vigoda, Tim Jarvis and Wade McCollum
Joe DiPietro, Val Vigoda and Wade McCollum
Val Vigoda, Lisa Peterson and Wade McCollum
Val Vigoda, Matthew Kwatinetz and Wade McCollum
Val Vigoda, Matthew Kwatinetz and Wade McCollum
Joe DiPietro and Matthew Kwatinetz
Moises Kaufman and Jeffrey LaHoste Lisa Peterson
Lisa Peterson and Denis O'Hare
Lisa Peterson, Joe DiPietro, Val Vigoda, Matthew Kwatinetz, Wade McCollum and Ryan O'Connell
Joe DiPietro, Val Vigoda, Matthew Kwatinetz and Wade McCollum
Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas
Val Vigoda, Joe DiPietro, Bonnie Comley, Wade McCollum and Leah Lane
Matthew Kwatinetz and Ashley Iser
Matthew Kwatinetz and Ashley Iser
Kate Wetherhead
Colin Hanlon and Kate Wetherhead
Colin Hanlon and Kate Wetherhead
Derek McCracken and Joe DiPietro
Denis O'Hare
Denis O'Hare
Don Robinder
Doug Wright and Lisa Peterson
Doug Wright and Lisa Peterson
Gio Messale and Nicole Cooper
Nicole Parker and Andrew Lippa
Nicole Parker and Andrew Lippa
George Lane and Bonnie Comley