Photo Coverage: Broadway Kids Gather to Celebrate the 21st Annual Kids' Night On Broadway!

Mar. 1, 2017  

The 21st Kids' Night on Broadway took place in New York City, yesterday, February 28th. KIDS' NIGHT ON BROADWAY® is an annual event where kids 18 and under can attend participating Broadway shows for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult. A Kids' Night on Broadway ticket includes restaurant and parking discounts, plus select shows will offer in-theatre activities for kids including post-show talkbacks, Kids' Night on Broadway activity books, and more.

Kids' Night on Broadway also takes place in multiple cities around the country, with different shows and venues putting their own spin on the event, on numerous dates throughout the year.

Todrick Hall, currently starring in Broadway's Tony Award®- Winning Musical Kinky Boots, is the National Ambassador for Kids' Night on Broadway 2017.

Participating shows included: A Bronx Tale, Aladdin, Jitney, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, Cats, Chicago, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, In Transit, Kinky Boots, The Lion King, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, Significant Other, Waitress, and Wicked.

To celebrate the big day, kids from Broadway shows joined Hall at Sardi's. BroadwayWorld brings you photos from the festivities below!

Photo Credit: Jessica Gordon

Photo Coverage: Broadway Kids Gather to Celebrate the 21st Annual Kids' Night On Broadway!
Charlotte St. Martin and Todrick Hall

Photo Coverage: Broadway Kids Gather to Celebrate the 21st Annual Kids' Night On Broadway!
Jake Katzman, Todrick Hall and Jesus Del Orden Photo Coverage: Broadway Kids Gather to Celebrate the 21st Annual Kids' Night On Broadway!
Jake Katzman, Todrick Hall and Jesus Del Orden Photo Coverage: Broadway Kids Gather to Celebrate the 21st Annual Kids' Night On Broadway!
Todrick Hall Photo Coverage: Broadway Kids Gather to Celebrate the 21st Annual Kids' Night On Broadway!
The Lion King's Mehret Marsh and Aliyah Mastin Photo Coverage: Broadway Kids Gather to Celebrate the 21st Annual Kids' Night On Broadway!
School of Rock's Rachel Katzke, Ellie Kim, Raghav Mehrotra and Paul Luke Bonenfant Photo Coverage: Broadway Kids Gather to Celebrate the 21st Annual Kids' Night On Broadway!
Anastasia's Mckayla Twiggs and Nicole Scimeca Photo Coverage: Broadway Kids Gather to Celebrate the 21st Annual Kids' Night On Broadway!
Waitress's Cate Elefante Photo Coverage: Broadway Kids Gather to Celebrate the 21st Annual Kids' Night On Broadway!
Charlotte St. Martin Photo Coverage: Broadway Kids Gather to Celebrate the 21st Annual Kids' Night On Broadway!
Todrick Hall Photo Coverage: Broadway Kids Gather to Celebrate the 21st Annual Kids' Night On Broadway!
Todrick Hall Photo Coverage: Broadway Kids Gather to Celebrate the 21st Annual Kids' Night On Broadway!
Todrick Hall and the kids of Broadway Photo Coverage: Broadway Kids Gather to Celebrate the 21st Annual Kids' Night On Broadway!
Todrick Hall and the kids of Broadway Photo Coverage: Broadway Kids Gather to Celebrate the 21st Annual Kids' Night On Broadway!
Waitress's Cate Elefante and Ella Dane Morgan Photo Coverage: Broadway Kids Gather to Celebrate the 21st Annual Kids' Night On Broadway!
Kids' Night on Broadway goodies Photo Coverage: Broadway Kids Gather to Celebrate the 21st Annual Kids' Night On Broadway!
Todrick Hall and the kids of Broadway Photo Coverage: Broadway Kids Gather to Celebrate the 21st Annual Kids' Night On Broadway!
On Your Feet's Madison Lagares, Amaris Sanchez and Eduardo Hernandez Photo Coverage: Broadway Kids Gather to Celebrate the 21st Annual Kids' Night On Broadway!
Todrick Hall with cast members from School of Rock Photo Coverage: Broadway Kids Gather to Celebrate the 21st Annual Kids' Night On Broadway!
Waitress's Cate Elefante and Ella Dane Morgan Photo Coverage: Broadway Kids Gather to Celebrate the 21st Annual Kids' Night On Broadway!
Anastasia's Mckayla Twiggs and Nicole Scimeca Photo Coverage: Broadway Kids Gather to Celebrate the 21st Annual Kids' Night On Broadway!
Charlotte St. Martin, Todrick Hall and Andrew Flatt Photo Coverage: Broadway Kids Gather to Celebrate the 21st Annual Kids' Night On Broadway!
A Bronx Tale's Hudson Loverro and Athan Sporek Photo Coverage: Broadway Kids Gather to Celebrate the 21st Annual Kids' Night On Broadway!
The Lion King's Cayen Martin, Jordan Toure, Mehret Marsh and Aliyah Mastin Photo Coverage: Broadway Kids Gather to Celebrate the 21st Annual Kids' Night On Broadway!
Kids' Night on Broadway goodies Photo Coverage: Broadway Kids Gather to Celebrate the 21st Annual Kids' Night On Broadway!
On Your Feet's Amaris Sanchez and Eduardo Hernandez Photo Coverage: Broadway Kids Gather to Celebrate the 21st Annual Kids' Night On Broadway!
Sunday in the Park with George's Mattea Conforti


Related Articles

From This Author Jessica Fallon Gordon

Jessica Fallon Gordon

  • Photo Coverage: Broadway Kids Gather to Celebrate the 21st Annual Kids' Night On Broadway!
  • Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of Will Eno's WAKEY, WAKEY
  • Photo Coverage: Julie Halston & More Gather to Support Broadway Belts for PFF
  • Photo Coverage: Opening Night of Roundabout Theatre Company's ON THE EXHALE
  • Photo Coverage: NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Gets Some Help from Fans on Cast Album!
  • Photo Coverage: GREAT COMET Celebrates 100 Performances on Broadway

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com