Photo Coverage: Broadway Kids Gather to Celebrate the 21st Annual Kids' Night On Broadway!
The 21st Kids' Night on Broadway took place in New York City, yesterday, February 28th. KIDS' NIGHT ON BROADWAY® is an annual event where kids 18 and under can attend participating Broadway shows for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult. A Kids' Night on Broadway ticket includes restaurant and parking discounts, plus select shows will offer in-theatre activities for kids including post-show talkbacks, Kids' Night on Broadway activity books, and more.
Kids' Night on Broadway also takes place in multiple cities around the country, with different shows and venues putting their own spin on the event, on numerous dates throughout the year.
Todrick Hall, currently starring in Broadway's Tony Award®- Winning Musical Kinky Boots, is the National Ambassador for Kids' Night on Broadway 2017.
Participating shows included: A Bronx Tale, Aladdin, Jitney, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, Cats, Chicago, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, In Transit, Kinky Boots, The Lion King, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, Significant Other, Waitress, and Wicked.
To celebrate the big day, kids from Broadway shows joined Hall at Sardi's. BroadwayWorld brings you photos from the festivities below!
Photo Credit: Jessica Gordon
Charlotte St. Martin and Todrick Hall
Jake Katzman, Todrick Hall and Jesus Del Orden
Todrick Hall
The Lion King's Mehret Marsh and Aliyah Mastin
School of Rock's Rachel Katzke, Ellie Kim, Raghav Mehrotra and Paul Luke Bonenfant
Anastasia's Mckayla Twiggs and Nicole Scimeca
Waitress's Cate Elefante
Charlotte St. Martin
Todrick Hall and the kids of Broadway
Waitress's Cate Elefante and Ella Dane Morgan
Kids' Night on Broadway goodies
On Your Feet's Madison Lagares, Amaris Sanchez and Eduardo Hernandez
Todrick Hall with cast members from School of Rock
Charlotte St. Martin, Todrick Hall and Andrew Flatt
A Bronx Tale's Hudson Loverro and Athan Sporek
The Lion King's Cayen Martin, Jordan Toure, Mehret Marsh and Aliyah Mastin
On Your Feet's Amaris Sanchez and Eduardo Hernandez
Sunday in the Park with George's Mattea Conforti