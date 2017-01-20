Photo Coverage: August Wilson's JITNEY Takes Broadway Bows At Last!

The long-awaited Broadway debut of August Wilson's Jitney, directed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson (The Piano Lesson, Seven Guitars, Gem of the Ocean), opened just last night at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). This production completes August Wilson's ten-play The American Century Cycle on Broadway.

The nine-member ensemble cast of August Wilson's Jitney features Harvy Blanks (Jitney in WNYC's Greene Space American Century Cycle recording, Two Trains Running at Two River Theater Company) as "Shealy;" Tony Award nominee Anthony Chisholm (Radio Golf, Gem of the Ocean, Two Trains Running, Jitney at Second Stage) as "Fielding," Obie and Theatre World Award winner Brandon J. Dirden (The Piano Lesson, Clybourne Park, "The Americans") as "Booster;" André Holland (Joe Turner's Come and Gone, Moonlight, "American Horror Story") as "Youngblood;" Carra Patterson (Significant Other, Wit, Straight Outta Compton) as "Rena," Michael Potts (The Book of Mormon, Aubergine) as "Turnbo;" Keith Randolph Smith (Fences, King Hedley II) as "Doub;" Ray Anthony Thomas (Jitney and Fences in WNYC's Greene Space American Century Cycle recordings, Between Riverside and Crazy) as "Philmore;" and Drama Desk Award winner John Douglas Thompson (Joe Turner's Come and Gone at the Mark Taper Forum, Satchmo at the Waldorf) as "Becker."

Only one of the ten plays in two-time Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson's masterful The American Century Cycle has never been seen on Broadway - until now. Set in the 1970s, this richly textured piece follows a group of men trying to eke out a living by driving unlicensed cabs, or Jitneys. When the city threatens to board up the business and the boss' son returns from prison, tempers flare, potent secrets are revealed and the fragile threads binding these people together may come undone at last. MTC has a long history of co-producing works by this legendary playwright (King Hedley II, Seven Guitars and Piano Lesson) and is proud to produce this Broadway debut. Directing is Ruben Santiago-Hudson.

BroadwayWorld brings you photos from the opening night curtain call below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



August Wilson's 'Jitney' Broadway opening night curtain call at Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on January 19, 2017 in New York City.



Ray Anthony Thomas, Keith Randolph Smith, Anthony Chisholm, John Douglas Thompson, Brandon J. Dirden, Carra Patterson, Andre Holland, Michael Potts, Harvy Blanks



Ray Anthony Thomas, Keith Randolph Smith, Anthony Chisholm, John Douglas Thompson, Brandon J. Dirden, Carra Patterson, Andre Holland, Michael Potts, Harvy Blanks



Ray Anthony Thomas, Keith Randolph Smith, Anthony Chisholm, John Douglas Thompson, Brandon J. Dirden, Carra Patterson, Andre Holland, Michael Potts, Harvy Blanks



Ray Anthony Thomas, Keith Randolph Smith, Anthony Chisholm, John Douglas Thompson, Brandon J. Dirden



Brandon J. Dirden, Carra Patterson, Andre Holland, Michael Potts, Harvy Blanks



Ray Anthony Thomas, Keith Randolph Smith, Anthony Chisholm, John Douglas Thompson, Brandon J. Dirden, Carra Patterson, Andre Holland, Michael Potts, Harvy Blanks



Ray Anthony Thomas, Keith Randolph Smith, Anthony Chisholm, John Douglas Thompson, Brandon J. Dirden, Carra Patterson, Andre Holland, Michael Potts, Harvy Blanks