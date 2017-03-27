Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE Company Celebrates Cast Recording Release!

The Original Broadway Cast Album of the hit musical A BRONX TALE will be released by Ghostlight Records beginning today, March 24, 2017. CDs will be in stores beginning in May 12 and the album will be available for streaming beginning June 23. To pre-order the CD, please visit sh-k-boom.com/a-bronx-tale. The cast celebrated the milestone for the show, and BroadwayWorld was there to join in the fun. Check out the photos below!

A BRONX TALE opened on Thursday, December 1 at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street). The new musical features a book by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, music by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Alan Menken, and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Oscar and Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater, and is co-directed by two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro and four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony nominee Sergio Trujillo.

A BRONX TALE premiered at the Tony Award-winning Paper Mill Playhouse to critical and popular acclaim February 4, 2016, through March 6, 2016.

Based on the critically acclaimed play that inspired the now classic film, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s-where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. Featuring an original doo-wop score, this is a tale about respect, loyalty, love and above all else: family.

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon