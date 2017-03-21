PS122's 2017 Gala to Fete Alan Cumming at the Diamond Horseshoe
The Board of Directors invites you to Performance Space 122's Spring Gala 2017, honoring Alan Cumming ('Sappy Songs', Cabaret), celebrating Shining Star Award winner Ben Rodriguez-Cubenas, and introducing Executive Artistic Director Jenny Schlenzka.
The event will take place on Tuesday, April 4th at the Diamond Horseshoe, 235 W. 46th Street, New York. Wear festive attire.
Produced by Josh Wood Productions, the gala will be emceed by Jack Ferver, with performances and remarks by Justin Vivian Bond, Ishmael Houston-Jones, Lance Horne, DJ Amber Martin and Erin Markey, with more to be announced. It will also include a Live Auction with Julie Atlas Muz.
Performance Space 122 Spring Gala 2017 Committee:
Marina Abramovi?
niv Acosta
Felix Burrichter
Kristin Chenoweth
Caroline, Mary, and Paul Cronson
Kimberly R. Drew
Suzanne Geiss
Pati Hertling
Denise Roberts Hurlin
Paul Lazar
Young Jean Lee
Ralph Lemon
Ann Magnuson
Sarah Michelson
Debbie Millman
Annie-B. Parson
Adam Pendleton
Sheri Pasquarella
Parker Posey
Allison Rockefeller
Stella Schnabel
Arden Wohl
For information and tickets, visit PS122.org/gala.