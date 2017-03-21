PS122's 2017 Gala to Fete Alan Cumming at the Diamond Horseshoe

The Board of Directors invites you to Performance Space 122's Spring Gala 2017, honoring Alan Cumming ('Sappy Songs', Cabaret), celebrating Shining Star Award winner Ben Rodriguez-Cubenas, and introducing Executive Artistic Director Jenny Schlenzka.

The event will take place on Tuesday, April 4th at the Diamond Horseshoe, 235 W. 46th Street, New York. Wear festive attire.

Produced by Josh Wood Productions, the gala will be emceed by Jack Ferver, with performances and remarks by Justin Vivian Bond, Ishmael Houston-Jones, Lance Horne, DJ Amber Martin and Erin Markey, with more to be announced. It will also include a Live Auction with Julie Atlas Muz.

Performance Space 122 Spring Gala 2017 Committee:

Marina Abramovi?

niv Acosta

Felix Burrichter

Kristin Chenoweth

Caroline, Mary, and Paul Cronson

Kimberly R. Drew

Suzanne Geiss

Pati Hertling

Denise Roberts Hurlin

Paul Lazar

Young Jean Lee

Ralph Lemon

Ann Magnuson

Sarah Michelson

Debbie Millman

Annie-B. Parson

Adam Pendleton

Sheri Pasquarella

Parker Posey

Allison Rockefeller

Stella Schnabel

Arden Wohl

For information and tickets, visit PS122.org/gala.

