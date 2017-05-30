Olivia Newton-John Postpones Concert Dates After Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Grammy winner and Grease star Olivia Newton-John is reluctantly postponing her June U.S. and Canadian concert tour dates.

The back pain that initially caused her to postpone the first half of her concert tour has turned out to be breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum.

In addition to natural wellness therapies, Olivia will complete a short course of photon radiation therapy and is confident she will be back later in the year, better than ever, to celebrate her shows.

"I decided on my direction of therapies after consultation with my doctors and natural therapists and the medical team at my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia," Newton-John said. Olivia's focus is on her treatment and healing.

Ticket buyers for the upcoming concerts should contact venues directly about refunds. Rescheduled concert dates will be posted at OliviaNewton-John.com in the coming weeks.

POSTPONED

June 1, 2017 - An Evening with Olivia Newton-John

Niagara Falls, ON

Fallsview Casino Resort 8:30 PM

POSTPONED

June 2, 2017 - An Evening with Olivia Newton-John

Niagara Falls, ON

Fallsview Casino Resort 9:00 PM

POSTPONED

June 3, 2017 - An Evening with Olivia Newton-John

Northfield, OH

Hard Rock Northfield Park 8PM

POSTPONED

June 4, 2017 - An Evening with Olivia Newton-John

Greensburg, PA

Palace Theatre 7:00 PM

POSTPONED

June 8, 2017 - An Evening with Olivia Newton-John

Stafford, TX

Stafford Centre 8:00 PM

POSTPONED

June 9, 2017 - An Evening with Olivia Newton-John

Hot Springs, AR

Oaklawn Gaming and Racing Complex

POSTPONED

June 10, 2017 - An Evening with Olivia Newton-John

Wichita Falls, TX

Memorial Auditorium 8:00 PM

POSTPONED

June 11, 2017 - An Evening with Olivia Newton-John

Midland, TX

Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center 8:00 PM

