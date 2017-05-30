Olivia Newton-John Postpones Concert Dates After Breast Cancer Diagnosis

May. 30, 2017  
Olivia Newton-John Postpones Concert Dates After Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Grammy winner and Grease star Olivia Newton-John is reluctantly postponing her June U.S. and Canadian concert tour dates.

The back pain that initially caused her to postpone the first half of her concert tour has turned out to be breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum.

In addition to natural wellness therapies, Olivia will complete a short course of photon radiation therapy and is confident she will be back later in the year, better than ever, to celebrate her shows.

"I decided on my direction of therapies after consultation with my doctors and natural therapists and the medical team at my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia," Newton-John said. Olivia's focus is on her treatment and healing.

Ticket buyers for the upcoming concerts should contact venues directly about refunds. Rescheduled concert dates will be posted at OliviaNewton-John.com in the coming weeks.

POSTPONED
June 1, 2017 - An Evening with Olivia Newton-John
Niagara Falls, ON
Fallsview Casino Resort 8:30 PM

POSTPONED
June 2, 2017 - An Evening with Olivia Newton-John
Niagara Falls, ON
Fallsview Casino Resort 9:00 PM

POSTPONED
June 3, 2017 - An Evening with Olivia Newton-John
Northfield, OH
Hard Rock Northfield Park 8PM

POSTPONED
June 4, 2017 - An Evening with Olivia Newton-John
Greensburg, PA
Palace Theatre 7:00 PM

POSTPONED
June 8, 2017 - An Evening with Olivia Newton-John
Stafford, TX
Stafford Centre 8:00 PM

POSTPONED
June 9, 2017 - An Evening with Olivia Newton-John
Hot Springs, AR
Oaklawn Gaming and Racing Complex

POSTPONED
June 10, 2017 - An Evening with Olivia Newton-John
Wichita Falls, TX
Memorial Auditorium 8:00 PM

POSTPONED
June 11, 2017 - An Evening with Olivia Newton-John
Midland, TX
Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center 8:00 PM


