OSLO
OSLO's Michael Aronov Wins 2017 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Jun. 11, 2017  

OSLO's Michael Aronov Wins 2017 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a PlayMichael Aronov has won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for Oslo. This marks the actors first Tony nomination and win. His other Lincoln Center Theater credits include Golden Boy (Belasco Theatre), and Blood and Gifts (U.S. premiere). Watch highlights from Oslo below!

The actor's other theater credits include First Born by Lyle Kessler (world premiere; The Actors Studio), his solo show Manigma (Harold Clurman Theatre), Stanley in A Streetcar Named Desire (Europe), Mauritius (world premiere; Elliot Norton Award), Jean in Miss Julie (Cherry Lane), The Late Henry Moss by Sam Shepard (NY premiere; Signature), Dionysus in The Bacchae 2.1 (Flea Theater), Spain (Lucille Lortel), Edgar in King Lear. Film: The Drop, Amexicano, Lbs., Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Half Magic (upcoming). TV: "The Americans" (three seasons), "Madam Secretary" (recurring), "Quantico," "Reign," "Gun Hill" (series regular), "Elementary," "Person of Interest," "The Good Wife," "Blue Bloods," "White Collar," "Without a Trace," "The Closer" (recurring).

How did the 1993 Middle East peace talks come to be held secretly in a castle in the middle of a forest outside Oslo?

A darkly funny and sweeping new play, Oslo tells the surprising true story of the back-channel talks, unlikely friendships and quiet heroics that led to the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords between the Israelis and Palestinians. As he did with such wit and intelligence in Blood and Gifts, J.T. Rogers presents a deeply personal story set against a complex historical canvas: a story about the individuals behind world history and their all too human ambitions. Directed by Bartlett Sher.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

