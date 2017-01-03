OH, HELLO Packs in the Tuna, Breaks Lyceum Theatre Box Office Records

Click Here for More Articles on OH, HELLO

OH, HELLO on Broadway has shattered the box office record at the Lyceum Theatre. The show, which stars Nick Kroll and John Mulaney's inexplicably popular alter egos in their acclaimed Broadway masterpiece, grossed $911,602 over nine performances the week ending January 2. The previous record was held by the 2008 production of Macbeth, starring Patrick Stewart.

OH, HELLO, after having been extended twice by popular demand, must close on Sunday, January 22. Audiences only have three more weeks to see which of surprise guests will join Gil and George for their acclaimed cable-access show, "Too Much Tuna." Recent guests have included Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Alan Alda, F. Murray Abraham, Jason Sudeikis, Seth Meyers, Aziz Ansari, Cuba Gooding, Jr., Whoopi Goldberg, John Oliver, Jason Alexander, Geraldo Rivera, Edie Falco, Andrew Rannells, Jesse Eisenberg, Josh Groban, Conan O'Brien, Martin Short, Ralph Macchio, Ben Stiller, Fred Armisen, The Apatow Family, Fred Armisen, Ben Stiller, Chelsea Handler, Adam Driver, Pat Kiernan, Amy Sedaris, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Pratt, Matthew Broderick, Henry Winkler, Olivia Wilde, Amy Schumer, America Ferrera, Kristen Wiig, Tony Danza, and Leslie Jones.

Performances began on September 23 at The Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) and opened on October 10. Alex Timbers directs.

OH, HELLO on BROADWAY is the Broadway premiere of two of the hottest voices in comedy today, Nick Kroll (Comedy Central's "Kroll Show") and John Mulaney (Netflix's "The Comeback Kid").

Respectively, the duo star as Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland - outrageously opinionated, 70-something, native New Yorkers that Kroll and Mulaney first began performing on the alternative comedy stages in NYC. Honed for over a decade, the fictional duo garnered a cult following and found their way onto a Comedy Central special, viral videos and late night couches everywhere. Oh, Hello on Broadway is Gil and George's "memoir for the stage" - a laugh-a-minute two-man tour-de-force that's part scripted, part spontaneous comedy, and totally unprecedented.

The creative team for Oh, Hello on Broadway is Scott Pask (Set Design), Jake DeGroot (Lighting Design), M.L. Dogg (Sound Design), Basil Twist (Nightmare Effect Design), Patrick McCollum (Movement Consultant), Emily Rebholz (Costume Consultant), Leah Loukas (Wig Consultant), and Annamarie Tendler Mulaney (Makeup).

OH, HELLO on BROADWAY is produced on Broadway by Patrick Catullo, Marcia Goldberg, Barbara Whitman, Marc Platt, Pierce Cravens, James G. Kernochan, Benjamin Simpson & Joseph Longthorne/ShIra Friedman, Triptyk Studios, Bellanca Smigel Rutter, Nathan Vernon, Mike Lavoie, and Comedy Central; the General Manager is 321 Theatrical Management.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

