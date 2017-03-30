Nurse to The Rescue! Jennifer Sanchez Treks from SUNDAY IN THE PARK to ON YOUR FEET! to Help the Show Go On

What happens when the cast of a Broadway show gets stuck outside of New York City? ON YOUR FEET! just had to figure that out this week.

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE cast members sent Jennifer Sanchez (Nurse) a shout out video at half hour last night as she ran out of the Hudson and over to the Marquis Theatre. Sanchez returned to ON YOUR FEET! when several members of the cast did not make it back in time after shooting a promo in Miami. Watch their special message below!

  Nurse to The Rescue! Jennifer Sanchez Treks from SUNDAY IN THE PARK to ON YOUR FEET! to Help the Show Go On
