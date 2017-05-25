Netflix Cancels Baz Luhrmann's Music-Driven Drama THE GET DOWN After One Season

Variety reports that Netflix has canceled Baz Luhrmann's music-driven series THE GET DOWN after one season. Season one premiered in two parts, with part two debuting on the streaming network last month to disappointing ratings. The first part of season one, which premiered in 2016, delivered 3.2 million total U.S. adults 18-49 in its first 31 days, according to Symphony Advanced Media, approximately one fifth of the audience that viewed season 4 of Netflix's popular drama ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK in the same time span.

The first six episodes of Baz Luhrmann's drama focued on 1970s New York City - broKen Down and beaten up, violent, cash strapped -- dying. Consigned to rubble, a rag-tag crew of South Bronx teenagers are nothings and NOBODIES with no one to shelter them - except each other, armed only with verbal games, improvised dance steps, some magic markers and spray cans. From Bronx tenements, to the SoHo art scene; from CBGBs to Studio 54 and even the glass towers of the just-built World Trade Center, The Get Down is a mythic saga of how New York at the brink of bankruptcy gave birth to hip-hop, punk and disco -- told through the lives and music of the South Bronx kids who changed the city, and the world...forever.

Part Two of THE GET DOWN picked up in 1978, one year after the events of Part One. The sweeping upheaval of late 70s New York City finds an as-yet-unnamed new pop cultural force striking a new beat in the Bronx, while disco still reigns supreme. Our young lovers Books and Mylene are caught in the swirl of a looming cultural revolution destined to change everything about their world - but they have this moment to make their mark. Amidst the backdrop of a bankrupt New York City, ruthless gangsters and money-hungry record label bosses, they discover it's only their creativity and love that will carry them through -- and that they'll sacrifice everything for their music, and each other.

Related Articles