Neil Patrick Harris and Tituss Burgess To Make Appearances at Vulture Festival

Vulture Festival will be hosting two upcoming events featuring stage and screen favorites Neil Patrick Harris and Tituss Burgess.

On May 21, Neil Patrick Harris will be in conversation with an editor from New York Magazine at Milk Studios. Fans can purchase tickets for $20, which includes entry into the event as well as complimentary access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge at Highline Stages following the event. Tickets can be purchased here.

On May 20, Tituss Burgess joins an editor from New York Magazine to discuss his new vineyard venture. Fans can purchase tickets for $30, which includes a complimentary glass of Tituss' Pinot Noir, as well as complimentary access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge at Highline Stages following the event. Tickets can be purchased here.

Vulture is the go-to-site for everyone who lives, breathes, and consumes entertainment. Editors on both coasts survey America's cultural landscape on the site, which offers around-the-clock, wall-to-wall coverage of movies, TV, music, and much more. Vulture Festival is a weekend packed with events, talks, and more featuring some of the hottest names in the industry today. Tickets can be purchased for events individually or with a single pass that provides access to all events. More information can be found at vulturefestival.com.

