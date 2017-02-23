Matthew Broderick Joins Ryan Murphy's KATRINA: AMERICAN CRIME STORY

Matthew Broderick is the latest stage vet to sign on for Ryan Murphy's upcoming Hurricane Katrina edition of his AMERICAN CRIME STORY anthology series on FX.

The Hollywood Reporter writes that Broderick will take on the role of Federal Emergency Management Agency director Michael D. Brown, who was in charge of the disaster response to Katrina. As previously announced, Annette Bening will also appear in the series as Kathleen Blanco, the Governor of Louisiana during and after the devastation caused by the hurricane.

They will appear alongside THE PEOPLE V. O.J. SIMPSON alumni Courtney B. Vance, Sarah Paulson and Cuba Gooding Jr. The first installment was nominated for 22 Emmy Awards and won 9, including Outstanding Limited Series.

KATRINA is aiming for a 2018 debut, while seasons spotlighting Gianni Versace (with Darren Criss and Edgar Ramirez) and Monica Lewinsky, are also in the works.

Tony winner Broderick is currently treading the boards in Wallace Shawn's EVENING AT THE TALK HOUSE and was most recently seen in the film MANCHESTER BY THE SEA. He will soon appear on the big screen in LOOK AWAY. The Broadway actor recently starred in SYLVIA, IT'S ONLY A PLAY, NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT and more. Among his TV credits are MODERN FAMILY, 30 ROCK and A LIFE IN THE THEATRE.

Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson serve as Executive Producers on Katrina: AMERICAN CRIME Story, which is produced by FOX 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

