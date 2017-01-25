Matt Doyle, Megan Hilty, James Monroe Iglehart, Betsy Wolfe, Capathia Jenkins and More Will Take the Stage for New York Pops' 35th Season

On October 27, 2017, The New York Pops - a symphonic orchestra known for presenting popular programs of exceptional quality - will launch its 35th season at Carnegie Hall celebrating the diversity of some of popular music's greatest icons. Music Director Steven Reineke will lead the orchestra in the highly anticipated concert season.

The series will open with a celebration of founder Skitch Henderson's centennial year and a fun mix of the greatest hits of today and yesterday, featuring up-and-coming Broadway stars Matt Doyle and Ali Ewoldt. In November, Reineke will lead the immensely talented Adam Kantor and Betsy Wolfe in an all-new concert exploring the myriad works by female songwriters of the stage and screen, Women of Notes. As always, the orchestra will ring in the holiday season with a weekend of festive tunes, featuring Broadway and TV sensation Megan Hilty in The Most Wonderful Time of the Year. In February, Reineke will present Heart and Soul featuring Broadway royalty James Monroe Iglehart and Capathia Jenkins in a concert spanning the history of R&B, just in time for Valentine's Day. The season will close with The Best of Hollywood: Blockbuster Film Scores - the 78 musicians of the orchestra take the stage to present the iconic themes from some of the biggest box office successes of the silver screen.

"It is an absolute pleasure and a great honor to announce the lineup we've put together for our spectacular 35th season at Carnegie Hall!" said Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke. "As always, the 78 incredible musicians of the orchestra will be joined onstage by some of the most talented and creative singers in the industry. It's hard to pick one concert that I'm most excited about - this season promises to be one of our best yet. From a celebration of Skitch's centennial and the orchestra's legacy to a concert of my favorite film scores, not to mention the incomparably talented stars joining the orchestra, I can guarantee that everyone is going to have a good time!"

2017-2018 Season:

Friday, October 27, 2017, 8:00PM, Stern/Perelman

That's Entertainment: From Skitch to Steven

Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor

Matt Doyle, Guest Artist

Ali Ewoldt, Guest Artist

To commemorate the orchestra's 35th season and the centennial of founder Skitch Henderson's birth, join us for a celebration of the greatest hits of popular song, from Tin Pan Alley to today.

Friday, November 17, 2017 8:00PM, Stern/Perelman

Women of Notes: In Dedication to Female Songwriters

Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor

Adam Kantor, Guest Artist

Betsy Wolfe, Guest Artist

The New York Pops pays tribute to some of the most renowned female composers and lyricists of the stage and screen.

Friday, December 15, 2017, 8:00PM, Stern/Perelman

Saturday, December 16, 2017, 8:00PM, Stern/Perelman

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor

Megan Hilty, Guest Artist

Essential Voices USA, Judith Clurman, Music Director and Conductor

'Tis the season for the orchestra's annual program of holiday classics and festive surprises.

February, February 2, 2018, 8:00PM, Stern/Perelman

Heart and Soul

Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor

James Monroe Iglehart, Guest Artist

Capathia Jenkins, Guest Artist

The New York Pops gets into the groove with a concert spanning the history of R&B, just in time for Valentine's Day.

Friday, March 9, 2018, 8:00PM, Stern/Perelman

The Best of Hollywood: Blockbuster Film Scores

Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor

The New York Pops takes on the role of the Hollywood studio orchestra, performing iconic themes from some of the biggest box office successes of the silver screen.

THE NEW YORK POPS is the largest independent pops orchestra in the United States, and the only professional symphonic orchestra in New York City specializing in popular music. Under the leadership of dynamic Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, The New York Pops continues to re-imagine orchestral pops music. The orchestra performs an annual subscription series and birthday gala at Carnegie Hall and a summer series at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY. The New York Pops is dedicated to lifelong learning, and collaborates with public schools, community organizations, children's hospitals and senior centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City. PopsEd allows thousands of New Yorkers of all ages and backgrounds to participate in fully customizable music programs that blend traditional education with pure fun.

Steven Reineke is the Music Director of The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall, Principal Pops Conductor of the National Symphony Orchestra at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Principal Pops Conductor of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra and Principal Pops Conductor Designate of the Houston Symphony. Mr. Reineke is a frequent guest conductor with The Philadelphia Orchestra and has been on the podium with the Boston Pops, The Cleveland Orchestra and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra at Ravinia. His extensive North American conducting appearances include San Francisco, Seattle, Edmonton, Pittsburgh, Vancouver, Ottawa (National Arts Centre), Detroit, Milwaukee and Calgary.On stage, Mr. Reineke has created programs and collaborated with a range of leading artists from the worlds of hip hop, Broadway, television and rock including: Kendrick Lamar, Nas, Sutton Foster, Megan Hilty, Cheyenne Jackson, Wayne Brady, Peter Frampton and Ben Folds, among others. As the creator of more than one hundred orchestral arrangements for the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra, Mr. Reineke's work has been performed worldwide, and can be heard on numerous Cincinnati Pops Orchestra recordings on the Telarc label. His numerous wind ensemble compositions are published by the C.L. Barnhouse Company and are performed by concert bands worldwide. A native of Ohio, Mr. Reineke is a graduate of Miami University of Ohio, where he earned bachelor of music degrees with honors in both trumpet performance and music composition. He currently resides in New York City with his husband, Eric Gabbard.

Single tickets are priced from $42 to $140, purchases can be made beginning August 21, 2017 at the Carnegie Hall Box Office (57th Street and Seventh Avenue) or by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800. Subscriptions to the 2017-2018 Carnegie Hall series are also available, from $190 to $680. Visit www.carnegiehall.org for more information.

Photo credits: Reineke by Michael Tammaro; Doyle by Luke Fontana; Ewoldt by Billy Bustamante; Hilty by Nathan Johnson; Wolfe by Matt Murphy.

