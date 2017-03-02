Love Is in the Air! Meet the Cast of SIGNIFICANT OTHER, Opening Tonight on Broadway

Significant Other, the new American play by playwright Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews) and directed by Trip Cullman (Yen, Six Degrees of Separation), officially opens tonight, March 2, at The Booth Theatre (222 West 45th St.). Scroll down to watch interviews with the cast and learn more about the company!

The cast features Gideon Glick (Spring Awakening), John Behlmann (Journey's End), Sas Goldberg (Stunning), Rebecca Naomi Jones (American Idiot), Lindsay Mendez (Wicked), Luke Smith (Peter and the Starcatcher Tour) and Barbara Barrie (Company).

People and relationships change. But what if everyone is changing faster than you? Is finding "The one" the only path to happiness? That's exactly what's racing through the mind of Jordan Berman as his best friends all find their Significant Others. Is separation anxiety from your friends normal? At least his grandma isn't too busy to take his calls. It's a show that's a lot like life - sometimes absurd, always honest and full of humor.

GIDEON GLICK (Jordan) made his Broadway debut as Ernst in the original cast of the groundbreaking musical Spring Awakening and also originated the role of Jimmy 6 in Julie Taymor's Spiderman: Turn Off the Dark. Gideon most recently appeared in Samuel D. Hunter's The Harvest at Lincoln Center and previously starred Off-Broadway in numerous productions including Significant Other (Roundabout), Stephen Karam's Speech and Debate (Roundabout), Into the Woods (Shakespeare in the Park), Samuel D. Hunter's The Few (Rattlestick), Wild Animals You Should Know (MCC), Peerless (Cherry Lane), and Spring Awakening (Atlantic). His film credits include Ocean's 8 (upcoming), Speech & Debate (upcoming), Song One, A Case of You, Gods Behaving Badly, and One Last Thing. On television he has appeared on "Elementary," "The Good Wife," "Man Seeking Woman," "Margot vs. Lily," and recurred on "Devious Maids." You can also hear him on the Panoply podcast "The Message."

JOHN BEHLMANN (Will/Conrad/Tony) made his Broadway debut in the Tony-winning revival of Journey's End, and appeared Off-Broadway most recently in the Roundabout production of Significant Other, Encores! 1776, MTC's Important Hats of the 20th Century, and The Civilians' Pretty Filthy. Other NY Theater credits include The 39 Steps (NWS); Eager to Lose (Ars Nova); Wild Animals You Should Know (MCC); The Steadfast (SLANT); Trapeze Hero! (Ars Nova ANT Fest); and This is Not JAWS (Fight or Flight). Films include Wolf of Wall Street, Revolutionary Road, Stryka, Lies I Told My Little Sister, Pretty Bird; and he's starring in the upcoming indies Above All Things and Block Island. TV: "I Shudder;" "Odd Mom Out;" "Shoot Me Nicely;" "Blue Bloods;" "The Good Wife;" "3 lbs.," "All My Children," and "Guiding Light." He also voiced characters in the Grand Theft Auto and World of Warcraft series. Proud alum of the NTC and Wesleyan University.

SAS GOLDBERG (Kiki) is making her Broadway debut! She has appeared Off-Broadway in the Roundabout production of Significant Other and David Adjmi's Stunning (Lincoln Center). Other credits include The Best of Everything and The Urban Dictionary Plays. Sas was most recently seen recurring as Janice on the 2nd season of "Odd Mom Out" (Bravo), her other TV credits include "HAPPYish" (Showtime) and the upcoming "Search Party" (TBS). Sas and her writing partner sold and developed a pilot at NBC with Will Gluck producing through Sony TV. Sas's feature film, Are You Joking?, which she co-wrote, produced and stars in, premiered at the 2014 Seattle Film Festival and was distributed by New Wave Entertainment. BFA from the University of Michigan.

REBECCA NAOMI JONES (Vanessa) has performed on Broadway in American Idiot, Passing Strange, and Hedwig and the Angry Inch. She just finished a run of the acclaimed new play Marie and Rosetta at the Atlantic Theater. Other NY work includes Murder Ballad at MTC (Lilly Award and Lucille Lortel nomination), Signature Theater's production of Big Love (Drama League nomination), The Fortress of Solitude (Public Theater), Love's Labour's Lost (Shakespeare in the Park), Wig Out! (Vineyard Theatre), and the recent ENCORES production of God Bless You Mr. Rosewater. Earlier this Summer Rebecca also performed at the Williamstown Theater Festival in Cost of Living. Films: The Big Sick (upcoming, produced by Judd Apatow), Ratter (2014 Slamdance Film Festival Selection), Ordinary World (2015 TriBeCa Film Festival Selection), Passing Strange (Spike Lee), and the documentary Broadway Idiot. Select Television: "Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll," "Inside Amy Schumer," "Limitless," "Difficult People," "High Maintenance" and "Blue Bloods." Solo concerts: Lincoln Center American Songbook, Apollo Cafe. Rebecca is an Associate Artist with the Civilians Theater Company and holds a BFA in Drama from the North Carolina School of the Arts.

LINDSAY MENDEZ (Laura) has starred on Broadway as Elphaba in Wicked, celebrating the show's 10th Anniversary. She has also appeared on Broadway in Godspell (2011 Revival), Everyday Rapture (Roundabout) and Grease (2007 Revival). Lindsay received Drama Desk, Drama League and Outer Critics Circle nominations for her portrayal of Rose in the Off-Broadway world premiere of Dogfight at Second Stage Theater, directed by Joe Mantello. Her other recent credits include The Rose Tattoo (WTF), Significant Other (Roundabout), and The Winter's Tale (The Public).

LUKE SMITH (Gideon/Evan/Roger) is making his Broadway debut! First National Tour: Peter and the Starcatcher (Smee). New York: Significant Other (Laura Pels Theatre), Hit the Wall (Barrow Street Theatre), F*#king Hipsters (NYMF), Caucasian Chalk Circle (Sonnet Repertory Theater). Regional: American Son (Barrington Stage Co) One Man, Two Guvnors (St. Louis Repertory Theatre), Buddy Holly Story (Walnut Street Theatre). Film: Freedom starring Cuba Gooding, Jr. Co-songwriter for Awning (awning.bandcamp.com), Guitarist for Shirley House (Shirleyhousemusic.com). Proud graduate of UNCSA.

BARBARA BARRIE (Helene) has had a distinguished career in film, television and theatre. On Broadway, Ms. Barrie has appeared in The Selling of the President, The Prisoner of Second Avenue, California Suite, Torch Song Trilogy and Company (Tony nomination). She appeared Off-Broadway in the Roundabout production of Significant Other, I Remember Mama (OCC nomination), The Vagina Monologues, Current Events, After-Play, The Crucible, The Beaux' Stratagem, Love Letters, Isn't It Romantic? and The Killdeer (Obie and Drama Desk awards). Barrie has also appeared in two seasons at American Shakespeare Festival in Connecticut, and three productions for Joseph Pap in Shakespeare In The Park. Television credits include "Law and Order" (Emmy nomination), "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" (Emmy nomination), "Breaking Away" (Emmy nomination), "Suddenly Susan," "Enlightened," "Nurse Jackie," "Once and Again," "Barney Miller," "Thirtysomething" and "Family Ties." Her mini-series and television movie credits include "Scarlett," "Roots: The Next Generation," "A Chance of Snow," "My Left Breast," "The Odd Couple: Together Again," "Tell Me My Name," "To Race the Wind," "American Love Affair," and "Barefoot in the Park." Film credits include One Potato, Two Potato (Best Actress Award, Cannes Film Festival), Breaking Away (Academy Award nomination), Judy Berlin (Independent Spirit Award nomination), Frame of Mind, Second Best, Hercules, Private Benjamin, The Bell Jar and Thirty Days.

