Lillias White Joins 1920s Harlem Rent Party in THIS JOINT IS JUMPIN'

New York's hottest jazz musicians and tap dancers will bring a 1920s Harlem rent party to The Other Palace Studio from 4 - 15 April 2017.

This Joint is Jumpin' will be a fusion of live jazz, tap dancing and storytelling celebrating and radically interpreting jazz icon Fats Waller's music, breathing new life into classics such as Ain't Misbehavin', Black and Blue and Honeysuckle Rose. This Joint is Jumpin' is produced by Hoagy B. Carmichael, son of the legendary American composer Hoagy Carmichael.

Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award-winner LiLlias White (Dreamgirls, The Life, Netflix's The Get Down) will make her London debut in This Joint is Jumpin'. British actor Samuel Anderson (Doctor Who, Gavin and Stacey, Emmerdale) plays the host of the rent party, which features internationally celebrated tap dance artist Michela Marino Lerman, Princess Grace Award-winning tap dancer Joseph Wiggan (Shuffle Along, Cirque du Soliel's Michael Jackson: The Immortal Tour), critically acclaimed vocalist Michael Mwenso and his band The Shakes: a unique troupe of global artists who present music that merges the highest form of entertainment and artistry. The Shakes are Dion Keith Kerr IV on bass, Mathis Picard on piano, Mark Kavuma on trumpet, Kyle Poole on drums, RuBen Fox on tenor saxophone, and the remarkable South African Jazz vocalist Vuyo Sotashe.

The show's director is Patrice Miller, choreographer is Michela Marino Lerman and musical director is Michael Mwenso.

Watch a teaser for the show below!

IF YOU GO:

The Other Palace Studio

12 Palace Street | London | SW1E 5JA

0844 264 2121

www.theotherpalace.co.uk

