Lea Salonga on Live-Action MULAN- '[It] Will Stand Proud and Tall Without the Songs'

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, in an interview with Niki Caro, director of the upcoming live-action MULAN, Moviefone learned that the film is not currently going to include any musical numbers. In Caro's own words, "from what I understand, no songs right now, much to the horror of my children."

Lea Salonga, who provided the singing voice for the title heroine in the 1998 film has something to say about that news:

The original legend of Mulan existed for over 1,000 years without the music. The new film will stand proud and tall without the songs. - Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) March 20, 2017

I ask for two things from the live-action Mulan: one, an Asian actress that'd be believable as a boy or a man, and a hunky Shang. - Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) March 20, 2017

The original animated film featured the songs 'Reflection' and 'I'll Make a Man Out of You'. The movie premiered in theaters in 1998 and featured the voices of Ming-Na Wen, Eddie Murphy, Miguel Ferrer, and BD Wong. Critically acclaimed, the movie grossed $304 million worldwide. It went on to receive Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations. In 2005, the studio released a direct-to-DVD sequel, Mulan II.



Niki Caro is perhaps best known for directing the critically acclaimed film "Whale Rider," which earned an Oscar nomination for actress Keisha Castle-Hughes. She most recently directed "The Zookeeper's Wife," starring Jessica Chastain.

