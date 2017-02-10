Lauren Molina, Julia Murney, P.J. Griffith & More Sign on for Yale Rep's ASSASSINS
Yale Repertory Theatre (James Bundy, Artistic Director; Victoria Nolan, Managing Director) continues its 50th Anniversary Season with a new production of ASSASSINS, book by John Weidman, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, directed by James Bundy, March 17-April 8, at the University Theatre (222 York Street). Opening Night is March 23.
The creative team is comprised of Andrea Grody (Music Director), Daniel Schlosberg (Associate Music Director), David Dorfman (Musical Staging), Riccardo Hernandez (Scenic Designer), Ilona Somogyi (Costume Designer), Yi Zhao (Lighting Designer), Nathan A. Roberts and Charles Coes (Sound Designers), Michael Commendatore (Projection Designer), Matthew Conway and Lynda A. H. Paul (Production Dramaturgs), Steph Waaser (Technical Director), Ron Carlos (Dialect Coach), Rick Sordelet (Fight Director), Paula R. Clarkson (Stage Manager), and Shelby North (Assistant Stage Manager).
The cast of ASSASSINS is Stanley Bahorek, Stephen DeRosa, Lucas Dixon, Austin Durant, Dylan Frederick, P.J. Griffith, Richard R. Henry, Fred Inkley, Courtney Jamison, Jay Aubrey Jones, Robert Lenzi, Lauren Molina, Julia Murney, Brian Ray Norris, Sana "Prince" Sarr, and Liz Wisan.
United in states of disillusionment and alienation, nine men and women emerge from The Shadows of the 19th and 20th centuries to take what they believe is their best-and only-shot at the American Dream. Fueled by our national populism in politics and in song, this Tony Award-winning musical masterpiece is a bone-chilling thrill ride through U.S. history.
Assassins is the second of Yale Rep's two Will Power! productions this season. The run includes 10:15AM performances on April 4 and 6, available only to high school groups. For information on Will Power! performances, please contact Roger-Paul Snell at yalerep@yale.edu.
Assassins is supported in part by a generous gift from The Ted & Mary Jo Shen Charitable Gift Fund.
Tickets for Assassins range from $12-99 and are available online at yalerep.org, by phone at (203) 432-1234, and in person at the Yale Rep Box Office (1120 Chapel Street). Student, senior, and group rates are also available.