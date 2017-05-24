Laura Bell Bundy Joins Cast of TNT Drama GOOD BEHAVIOR in Recurring Role

May. 24, 2017  
Deadline reports that ANGER MANAGEMENT star and Broadway alum Laura Bell Bundy has signed on for a recurring role on second season of the TNT series GOOD BEHAVIOR. Based on a series of books by author Blake Crouch, the drama tells the story of Letty Raines (Michelle Dockery), a thief and con artist whose life is always one wrong turn or one bad decision from implosion.

Bundy will portray Carin, described as "an upscale suburban mother who's heavily involved in her daughter's school. When she meets her new neighbors, Letty and Javier (Juan Diego Botto), she's quickly drawn into their web, and it's not long before Letty exploits Carin's deep-seated desire to rebel."

In addition to her role on ANGER MANAGEMENT, Bundy's other TV credits include SCREAM QUEENS and HEART OF DIXIE. She made her Broadway debut in HAIRSPRAY and also starred as Glinda in WICKED. Most recently she portrayed Elle Woods in 2007's LEGALLY BLONDE, for which she received a Tony nomination.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos


