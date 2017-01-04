LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES Will Seduce Audiences on Broadway Through This Sunday

Click Here for More Articles on LES LIASONS DANGEREUSES

The Donmar Warehouse production of Christopher Hampton's Les Liaisons Dangereuses is in its final week of performances with the limited engagement ending this Sunday, January 8, 2017 at the Booth Theatre (222 W 45th St).

Starring Tony Award winners Janet McTeer and Liev Schreiber, and directed by the Donmar's Artistic Director Josie Rourke, Les Liaisons Dangereuses opened to critical acclaim on October 30th.

The full company of Les Liaisons Dangereuses includes Janet McTeer as La Marquise de Merteuil and Liev Schreiber as Le Vicomte de Valmont, Birgitte Hjort Sørensen as Madame de Tourvel, Raffi Barsoumian as Le Chevalier Danceny, Ora Jones as Madame de Volanges, ELena Kampouris as Cécile Volanges, Katrina Cunningham as Émilie, Josh Salt as Azolan, Joy Franz as Victoire, David Patterson as Major-domo, Laura Sudduth as Julie and Mary Beth Peil as Madame de Rosemonde. The cast also includes Rachel de Benedet and Ron Menzel.

Former lovers, La Marquise de Merteuil and Le Vicomte de Valmont compete in games of seduction and revenge. These merciless aristocrats toy with the hearts and reputations of innocents. Merteuil incites Valmont to corrupt the convent-educated Cecile de Volanges before her wedding night but Valmont has other designs. His target is the peerlessly virtuous and happily married Madame de Tourvel.

Les Liaisons Dangereuses is produced on Broadway by Arielle Tepper Madover, Starry Night Entertainment, Eric & Marsi Gardiner, Patty Baker, Scott M. Delman/Kenneth Wirth, Susan Edelstein/Eric Falkenstein, Jay & Cindy Gutterman/Caiola Productions, Marc David Levine/AWLG, Big Beach Stage Productions, Bob Boyett, Once Upon A Time Productions, Jenna Segal, Darren Deverna and The Shubert Organization by special arrangement with Donmar Warehouse.

In 1782, Choderlos de Laclos' novel of sex, intrigue and betrayal in pre-revolutionary France scandalized the world. Two hundred years later, in 1985, Christopher Hampton's stage adaptation became an award-winning sensation in London's West End and on Broadway, followed by the Academy Award-winning film Dangerous Liaisons starring Glenn Close, John Malkovich and Michelle Pfeiffer. Josie Rourke's acclaimed production transfers to Broadway after a sold-out engagement at London's Donmar Warehouse which ended earlier this year and starred Janet McTeer. The production received two Olivier Award nominations for Best Revival and Best Actress for Ms. McTeer.

The creative and production team includes Tom Scutt (Set & Costume Design), Mark Henderson (Lighting Design), Carolyn Downing (Sound Design), Michael Bruce (Composer & Music Supervisor), Lorin Latarro (Movement Director), Arthur Pita (Original Donmar Production Movement Director), Richard Ryan (Fight Director), Campbell Young Associates (Hair, Wigs & Make-up), Caparelliotis Casting (Casting), Alastair Coomer CDG (Original Donmar Production Casting), Jane Grey (Production Stage Manager) and 101 Productions LTD (General Manager).

Birgitte Hjort Sørensen is appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association. The Producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance of this production.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

