Video: RAGTIME Stars Perform in the Union Square Subway Station

Ragtime came full circle on Friday as "The Night That Goldman Spoke at Union Square" was actually performed at Union Square. Cast members from the hit Lincoln Center revival gathered at the 14 St – Union Square subway station to perform three songs from the show.

Watch videos of Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowtiz, Shaina Taub, and Ben Levi Ross performing “The Night That Goldman Spoke at Union Square,” “Our Children,” and “Make Them Hear You."

Ragtime recently extended at the Vivian Beaumont Theater through August 2. The cast also includes Colin Donnell, Nichelle Lewis, Anna Grace Barlow, John Clay III, Rodd Cyrus, Nick Barrington, and Ellie May Sennett.

They are currently joined by Nicholas Barrón, Lauren Blackman, Allison Blackwell, Briana Carlson-Goodman, Jordan Chin, Eean Sherrod Cochran, Billy Cohen, Kerry Conte, Rheaume Crenshaw, Ellie Fishman, Jason Forbach, Nick Gaswirth, Ta’Nika Gibson, Jackson Parker Gill, David Jennings, Marina Kondo, Morgan Marcell, Kane Emmanuel Miller, Jenny Mollet, Tom Nelis, Kent Overshown, Kayla Pecchioni, Jake Pedersen, John Rapson, Matthew Scott, Deandre Sevon, Keenan D. Washington, Jacob Keith Watson, Alan Wiggins, and Keenan Williams.

Featuring a Tony Award-winning score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, Tony Award-winning book by Terrence McNally, and Tony Award-winning orchestrations by William David Brohn, Ragtime weaves fictional narratives with real historical figures and events, creating a rich tapestry that blurs the line between personal struggle and national identity, making history feel both intimate and epic.

Joshua Henry – "Make Them Hear You"

Shaina Taub & Ben Levi Ross – “The Night That Goldman Spoke at Union Square"

Caissie Levy & Brandon Uranowtiz – “Our Children”