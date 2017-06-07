Kristin Chenoweth Tapped to Host 2017 TELEVISION CRITICS AWARDS

Variety reports that Emmy and Tony Award-winner Kristin Chenoweth has been named the host of the 2017 TELEVISION CRITICS ASSOCIATION (TCA) AWARDS. The annual event, taking place on August 5th at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, recognizes achievement in a wide variety of categories and genres, including news and information, youth, drama, reality, and comedy.

In announcing the news, TCA president Amber Dowling shared, "Throughout her unprecedented career, Kristin Chenoweth has carved a lasting legacy as an entertainment powerhouse and trailblazer. She is the perfect choice to host this special evening, honoring a season that has truly been a landmark year for women in television. The Television Critics Association is proud to have an actress of her caliber leading the night's festivities, as we come together to celebrate 33 years of the TCA Awards."



Added Chenoweth, "I hope the TCA Awards are ready, because I'm about to bring a whole lot of flair and fun to the evening's proceedings. As a performer, I know how important collaboration is when it comes to crafting something that will entertain people, and make them laugh, and cry, and think. I'm so honored to be hosting this great event that celebrates those talented folks who work so hard to make the great shows that we all love to watch."



During the evening, The TCA will announce the recipient of the Heritage Award trophy to a long-standing program that has "culturally or socially influenced society", and a Career Achievement Award to "an individual who has inspired his/her work in television."

Kristin Chenoweth recently returned to the stage for a limited engagement in MY LOVE LETTER TO BROADWAY at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Her other Broadway credits include ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY, PROMISES PROMISES, WICKED, THE APPLE TREE, YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN and STEEL PIER.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

