Kelly Clarkson to Perform from 'Hamilton Mixtape' on SETH MEYERS NEW YEAR'S EVE SPECIAL

NBC's has announced that multiple Grammy-winning superstar Kelly Clarkson will perform "It's Quiet Uptown" from "The Hamilton Mixtape" on LATE NIGHT SETH MEYERS NEW YEAR'S EVE SPECIAL, airing Saturday, Dec. 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.



The hourlong program will also feature special appearances by Jennifer Lawrence ("Passengers"), Arnold Schwarzenegger ("The New Celebrity Apprentice"), Leslie Jones ("Saturday Night Live"), and other performances.

Below, watch Clarkson's recent moving performance of "It's Quiet Uptown" on NBC's TODAY:

Click here to watch performance



"The Hamilton Mixtape" was released on Friday, December 2nd from Atlantic Records. The album features a collection of remixes, covers, and tracks inspired by the multi-Tony Award winning Broadway musical. Among the artists to be featured on the recording are Sia, Usher, Chance the Rapper, Busta Rhymes, Ben Folds, Regina Spektor, and Queen Latifah. Atlantic Records will release the album.



Lauded by critics for his political observations leading into and following the recent presidential election, Meyers is an Emmy Award winner and "Saturday Night Live" alum who has long been known for his wit and intelligence on all topics of the day.



"Late Night with Seth Meyers" continues to dominate the late-night competition in the 12:35 a.m. hour, averaging this season a 0.46 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.589 million viewers overall according to "most current" averages from Nielsen Media Research. "Late Night" outperforms CBS's "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and ABC's "Nightline" in every key ratings category.



Meyers' fellow "SNL" cast member and friend Fred Armisen serves as music director/drummer for the house band, The 8G Band with Fred Armisen.



From Universal Television and Broadway Video, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" is executive produced by Lorne Michaels ("The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Saturday Night Live") and produced by Mike Shoemaker ("Late Night with Jimmy Fallon").

