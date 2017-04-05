Julia Cameron's THE ANIMAL IN THE TREES Will Receive a Private Industry Reading

Producers Cameron Power & Light and La Vie Productions Inc. will present a private industry reading of The Animal in the Trees, a new play by internationally best-selling author Julia Cameron (The Artist's Way), on Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 3 PM at NYC's Pearl Studios.

Directed by Nick Demos, the reading will feature the talents of Amir Arison ("The Blacklist," "Girls") and Jessica Love (The River, The Snow Geese).

The Animal in the Trees tells the story of two poets who fall deeply in love. One of them suffers from manic depression. The medicine necessary to curb the disease also curbs poetry. Which will it be, poetry or love?

Julia Cameron has penned more than forty books, fiction and nonfiction, including such bestselling works on the creative process as The Artist's Way, Walking in This World, and Finding Water. A playwright, songwriter, and poet, she has multiple credits in theater, film and television. 2017 marks the 25th anniversary of The Artist's Way, with more than 4 million copies sold worldwide.

Nick Demos is currently in production or post-production for several documentaries and films, including INVISIBLE, Body Electric and RELATINI. Formerly the Artistic Director of Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, Demos was honored as a "Living Treasure of the State" for his contribution to the arts. A few of his other directing credits include: the award-winning short film, Policy of Truth (LA Indie Film Festival; ReelHeART International Film Festival, Toronto; Beverly Hills Film Festival; SoHo International Film Festival; Dead Center Film Festival, among others); Not As Cute As Picture (GLAAD Media Nomination), Spring Alive at Dixon Place, Rainbow Around the Sun at NYMF, Dancing Lessons at Penguin Rep.

