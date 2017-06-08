Join Rosie O'Donnell at the Mega-Hit HAMILTON and Support a Good Cause with Charitybuzz!

Charitybuzz recently announced the first ever curated Broadway Auction, part of the successful Charitybuzz Curates program, featuring bidding opportunities to meet Broadway's biggest names, exclusive backstage access at the Great White Way's hottest shows, VIP seats to standing-room-only engagements, and more-all to benefit charity. The Charitybuzz Broadway Auction runs through June 13 at Charitybuzz.com.

Want to join Rosie O'Donnell at the mega-hit Hamilton and support a good cause? Now is your chance!

Click here to place you bid on a Hamilton experience, plus the dozens of other Broadway packages in Charitybuzz's Broadway Auction.

The specially curated and one-of-a-kind experiences included in the Broadway Auction are helping to put charity center stage and raise important funds for a wide range of organizations including Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, Rosie's Theater Kids, American Theatre Wing, The Acting Company, Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research, Teen Line, The Toby Project, The Kristen Ann Carr Fund, MCC Theater, Playwrights Horizons, Transport Group Theatre Company, Broadway Sings For Pride, New York Theatre Workshop and The Performing Arts Project, among others.

Additional Broadway experiences will be added throughout the auction.

BroadwayWorld serves as the official media partner of the Charitybuzz Broadway Auction.

The Broadway Auction is the third in a new series of specially curated auctions hosted on Charitybuzz.com to help charities raise even more money for worthy causes all year long. The remaining 2017 schedule includes Charitybuzz Curates: Fashion - August 8-24, Charitybuzz Curates: Hollywood - October 3-19, and Charitybuzz Curates: Entrepreneurs - November 1-16.

Related Articles