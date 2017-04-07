Indie Drama AFTER THE REALITY, Starring Matthew Morrison, Coming to On Demand

Deadline reports that The Orchard has acquired North American rights to the new indie film AFTER THE REALITY, starring Matthew Morrison and Sarah Chalke. The drama marks David Anderson's feature directorial debut. The film, which opened the 2016 Newport Beach Film Festival, will debut on digital and on-demand on April 25th.



"After the Reality" tells the story of Scottie Olson (MATTHEW MORRISON) who escapes to the dating reality TV show "Young Bucks" when his father becomes terminally ill. But after his father's death, Scottie is forced to quit the show and reunite at THE FAMILY cabin with his estranged sister Kate (Sarah Chalke), creating a funny and poignant story about loss, reality show romance, and a brother and sister's love. Laura Bell Bundy, Juan Pablo Di Pace, John Heard and Jane Lynch also star.



Morrison is perhaps best known for his role as Mr. Schue on TV's GLEE. His Broadway credits include FINDING NEVERLAND, SOUTH PACIFIC and THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA. As BWW reported earlier this month, the actor is rumored to be joining the cast of the ABC medical drama GREY'S ANATOMY.

Image: Facebook/After the Reality

Related Articles