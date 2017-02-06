HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Will Cast Its Spell on Broadway in Spring 2018; Auditions Underway!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Cirque du Soleil's PARAMOUR will be vacating Broadway's Lyric Theatre for renovations commencing in May 2017, and rumor has it that producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender, with J.K. Rowling have been in exclusive talks to bring their London hit, HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to fill the vacancy.

Now according to an Equity casting notice, auditions are about to commence for the Broadway transfer, which will reportedly arrive in Spring 2018.

ATG plans a multi-million dollar renovation to completely transform, remodel and reconfigure the 1,900 seat theatre and turn it into a scaled down, more intimate playhouse, with approximately 1,500 seats.

Friedman and Callender said: "We are thrilled about ATG's ambitious plans which will provide a once in a lifetime opportunity to create a unique theatre space tailored to the specific needs of the production over the play's two parts. The remodeled Lyric will include a smaller auditorium redesigned to the specifications of the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child team, as well as an adapted proscenium and stage that can house designer Christine Jones' glorious set without swamping or compromising director John Tiffany's brilliant staging. The spacious front of house environment will also be transformed to optimize the atmosphere and audience experience."

"But above all," Friedman and Callender further commented, "ATG's plans will provide Harry Potter and the Cursed Child with a bespoke home that will be intimate enough for a drama, yet big enough for us to deliver on our commitment to provide audiences with access to low priced tickets throughout the auditorium."

J.K. Rowling said, "I'm delighted we are one step closer in bringing Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to Broadway and very excited by the proposed plans."

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

