GOD LOOKED AWAY Starring Al Pacino Launches Mobile Rush at Pasadena Playhouse

The Pasadena Playhouse has announced a new partnership with TodayTix, the theater ticket app, to launch a mobile Rush program for Dotson Rader's GOD LOOKED AWAY, directed by Robert Allan Ackerman, and starring Al Pacino and Judith Light.

Now, ticket-buyers will be able to purchase Rush tickets on their mobile devices for The Pasadena Playhouse's inaugural PlayWorks development production on the day of the performance using the TodayTix app. Each day beginning at 9:00 AM, a limited amount of tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Rush tickets will be sold exclusively by TodayTix for $25. To gain access to the Rush tickets, ticket-buyers must download the TodayTix app and unlock the functionality by sharing on their Facebook or Twitter pages. Tickets will be available for pick up at Will Call at The Pasadena Playhouse Box Office one hour prior to the performance. Mobile Rush concludes when inventory has sold out or two hours before the performance.

For more information, visit go.todaytix.com/GodLookedAwayRush.

"This partnership is an exciting, future-focused, and convenient way to provide Rush tickets to GOD LOOKED AWAY," said Danny Feldman, Producing Artistic Director of The Pasadena Playhouse. "As the State Theater of California, accessibility, inclusion, and innovation are very important to us, and the TodayTix Rush program allows us to bring these things together for the benefit of the community."

"TodayTix is thrilled to partner with The Pasadena Playhouse to offer $25 mobile Rush tickets to see Al Pacino and Judith Light in GOD LOOKED AWAY," said Brian Fenty, Chairman and Co-founder of TodayTix. "Making theater more accessible is core to TodayTix's mission, and it's an honor to team up with The Playhouse to provide access to affordable tickets with just a few taps of a mobile phone."

The inaugural PlayWorks development production GOD LOOKED AWAY, stars Tony Award- and Academy Award-winner Al Pacino and two-time Tony Award-winner Judith Light in this seismic story about Tennessee Williams (Pacino), one of America's most beloved, prolific and flawed playwrights. Resisting the end of his career, Williams works to open his final play in Chicago while his hotel room becomes the setting of a battle between creation and addiction; love and sex; immediate satisfaction and eternal legacy. The new play also stars Takuma Anzai, Kevin Bailey, Garrett Clayton, Andrew Dits, Alexa Hamilton, Eddy Rioseco and Miles Gaston Villanueva. The new play is written by Dotson Rader and is directed by Robert Allan Ackerman (Broadway's Salome starring Al Pacino).

Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director, Danny Feldman, The Pasadena Playhouse's mission is to enhance the lives of our community through theatrical productions, community programs and education. This year, The Pasadena Playhouse State Theater of California celebrates its Centennial Anniversary.

TodayTix is the first and only free mobile app for iOS and Android that provides access to the best prices on last minute theater tickets, booked same-day or within a week's time. Operating in the world's most iconic theater markets, TodayTix secures the best discounted and full price tickets available for the hottest shows in New York City, London's West End, the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Chicago, Boston and Connecticut. Life-long friends and Broadway producers Merritt Baer and Brian Fenty launched TodayTix in New York City in December 2013. The company now has partnerships with more than 400 theater institutions globally including (but are not limited to:) Center Theatre Group, The Pasadena Playhouse, The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, LA Opera, Geffen Playhouse, The Public Theater, MSG Entertainment, Roundabout Theatre Company, Cirque du Soleil, Blue Man Group, Manhattan Theatre Club, The Metropolitan Opera, BAM, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Nimax, Really Useful Theatres, Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company, Royal Court, Goodman Theatre, Lyric Opera, SHN, American Conservatory Theater, Arena Stage, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, A.R.T., Hartford Stage and Goodspeed Musicals. TodayTix has also launched daily mobile lotteries for Broadway's Fun Home and Cirque du Soleil Paramour, The Public Theater's Hamilton, Free First Previews initiative and Shakespeare in the Park, and The West End's Kinky Boots. To learn more, visit www.todaytix.com or download TodayTix for iOS and Android devices.



Tickets may be purchased at The Pasadena Playhouse Box Office, 39 S El Molino Avenue, online at PasadenaPlayhouse.org or by phone at 626-356-7529. Ticket prices range from $25 - $135. Premium tickets are available for $179 weekday/$199 weekend.

Photo Credit: Jim Cox

