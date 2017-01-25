FREEZE FRAME: Tom Kitt, Mandy Gonzalez & More Pose at Feinstein's/54 Below

Earlier today, Juan Pablo Di Pace (February 21-22), MAndy Gonzalez (February 12 & March 12); Tony® award winning composer Tom Kitt (February 9 & 11); Nellie McKay (January 26-28); and Tony® nominee Brandon Uranowitz (February 8-11) stoppe dby Feinstein's/54 Below to preview their upcoming shows.

BroadwayWorld was there for the special occasion and you can check out a sneak peek below!

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$155. www.54Below.com/Feinsteins

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Brandon Uranowitz, Tom Kitt, Nellie McKay, MAndy Gonzalez and Juan Pablo Di Pace attend the Feinstein's/54 Below Press Preview at Feinstein's/54 Below on January 25, 2017 in New York City.