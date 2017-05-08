FREEZE FRAME: Lea Salonga, Brian Stokes Mitchell & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below

May. 8, 2017  

Earlier today, Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley (May 29- June 1); Brian Stokes Mitchell (June 13-24); Lea Salonga (May 9-22) previewed their upcoming shows at Feinstein's/54 Below and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out a sneak peek below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Brian Stokes Mitchell, Lea Salonga, Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley attend the at Feinsteins/54 Below on May 8, 2017 in New York City.


