Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- featuring Orfeh

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway alum Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her new show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Levine's warmth, intelligence and sense of humor create an environment where her guests open up and discuss things they have never divulged in previous interviews. Listen and feel like a fly on the wall as Levine's guests share their secrets and fears, inspirations and challenges and along the way expose . . . Little Known Facts.

We'll be bringing you the episodes here first so be sure to check back weekly for more. Below, check out Episode 47, featuring Orfeh.

Ofreh, the Tony nominated Broadway star, shares incredible stories of her life growing up in NYC, her godmother, Cher, and marriage to Broadway star Andy Karl. Hear how (and why) she handles the non stop discussion about her unique name. Orfeh is known for her astonishing vocal gifts that Seth Rudetsky is "Obsessed" with! -- and describes how as a young kid she knew she wanted to be a pop star and found her way into a Bubble Yum commercial and never looked back. From jingles to worldwide tours as a pop star with her duo "Or n More" to Broadway -- be a fly on the wall for this thrill of a ride with this powerhouse actress.



Broadway: Paulette in Legally Blonde: The Musical (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, Broadway.com Audience Award), Saturday Night Fever, Fascinating Rhythm, Footloose. Off Broadway: Love, Loss, and What I Wore, The Great American Trailer Park Musical, Love, Janis. TV/Film: Sleeping with the Fishes (with Gina Rodgriguez), Across the Universe, Film U, L&O CI, Sex and the City, Chappelle's Show. She has performed at Lincoln Center with her husband, Olivier Award winner and Tony nominee Andy Karl, and in numerous Broadway benefits including Hair for the Actors Fund (Grammy nomination). Her extensive recording career includes music with the '90s pop group Or-N-More, she has performed with many music icons from legends the O'Jays to Cissy Houston. Her solo CD, "What Do You Want From Me" and latest single, "Forget My Name" are available on iTunes. Twitter: @official_orfeh

