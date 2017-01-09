Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- Audition Horror Stories

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway alum Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her new show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Levine's warmth, intelligence and sense of humor create an environment where her guests open up and discuss things they have never divulged in previous interviews. Listen and feel like a fly on the wall as Levine's guests share their secrets and fears, inspirations and challenges and along the way expose . . . Little Known Facts.

We'll be bringing you the episodes here first so be sure to check back weekly for more. Below, check out the latest episode, which features audition horror stories from past guests!

