Exclusive Photo Coverage: Go Inside WAR PAINT's Gypsy Robe Ceremony!
War Paint opened last week at the Nederlander Theatre and BroadwayWorld was on hand to capture photos of the sacred Gypsy Robe ceremony before the production's opening night performance. We're taking you behind the scenes with recipient Joanna Glushak below!
Glushak's Broadway credits include: A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Sunday in the Park with George, Les Miserables, Hairspray, Urinetown, Sweet Smell of Success, A Little Night Music, Happy Fella. Tours: Finding Neverland, Young Frankenstein, Xanadu, Evita. Yale Drama School Graduate.
The Gypsy Robe began in 1950, when Bill Bradley, in the chorus of GENTLEMEN PREFER BLONDES, borrowed a dressing gown from Chorus member Florence Baum and sent it to a friend in CALL ME MADAM on opening night Oct 12, 1950 saying it was worn by all the Ziegfeld beauties and would "bless" the show. A cabbage rose from Ethel Merman's gown was added and the robe was passed along to the next Broadway musical on opening night. The tradition evolved so that the robe is now presented to the "gypsy" who has performed the most Broadway musicals on a chorus contract. Along the way, the robe is decorated, painted, patched, stitched, and signed by everyone in the show, becoming a fanciful patchwork for an entire Broadway season.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Manoel Felciano
Christine Ebersole and Patti LuPone
John Dossett and Douglas Sills
Manoel Felciano and Patti LuPone
John Dossett, Manoel Felciano and Douglas Sills
Broadway decuts: Mary Ernster, Mary Claire King and Barbara Jo Bednarczuk
Christine Ebersole and Patti LuPone
Douglas Sills and Michael Greif
Joanna Glushak with Manoel Felciano and David Westphal
Christine Ebersole and Patti LuPone
Michael Greif and Douglas Sills
Joanna Glushak with Christine Ebersole and Patti LuPone and cast
Joanna Glushak with cast
Joanna Glushak with Patti LuPone and cast
Joanna Glushak
Manoel Felciano and Joanna Glushak
Michael Greif and Joanna Glushak
Tally Sessions and Joanna Glushak
Patti LuPone, Joanna Glushak and Christine Ebersole
John Dossett, Patti LuPone, Joanna Glushak, Christine Ebersole and Douglas Sills
Joanna Glushak with Patti LuPone, Christine Ebersole, Douglas Sills, John Dossett and the cast
Joanna Glushak with Patti LuPone, Christine Ebersole, Douglas Sills, John Dossett and the cast
Joanna Glushak
