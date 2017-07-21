Exclusive: Feel Alright For The Rest Of Your Life with these FALSETTOS Gifs

You've seen it in theaters, and now you can see it again! Falsettos has all new dates and showtimes announced in theaters across North America! To celebrate, BroadwayWorld brings you these exclusive GIFs from the show! Use them to up your social media game, or send one to a friend you want to feel alright for the rest of your life with at a screening of Falsettos!

Responding to multiple sold out locations and an outpouring of interest from Broadway fans across the country, Screenvision Media, in alliance with renowned event cinema creators KAOS Connect, and Live From Lincoln Center, a cornerstone of performing arts broadcasting, recently announced the addition of multiple movie theater locations and exhibition dates for the Tony nominated production of Falsettos. Updated theater information, show dates and tickets can be found at falsettosincinema.com.

Nominated for five 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, Falsettos is a hilarious and poignant look at a modern family revolving around the life of a gay man Marvin, his wife, his lover, his soon to be bar mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbians next door. Originally created on the cusp of the AIDS crisis, this timely musical about middle-class family dynamics manages to remain buoyant and satirically perceptive even as it moves towards its heartbreaking conclusion.

Lincoln Center Theater's production of Falsettos, presented in association with Jujamcyn Theaters, stars Christian Borle, Stephanie J. Block, Andrew Rannells, and Brandon Uranowitz, all of whom received Tony nominations for their respective performances. Anthony Rosenthal, Tracie Thoms, and Besty Wolfe round out the talented cast. The production was filmed live at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York City in January 2017.

Related Articles