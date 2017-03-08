Eva Green in Talks to Star in Tim Burton's Live-Action DUMBO for Disney

As previously reported, Tim Burton will direct a live-action adaptation of the 1941 animated classic DUMBO for Walt Disney Studios. According to Deadline, actress Eva Green is currently in talks to take on one of the three main adult roles in the film.

The casting would mark a reunion for Green and Burton, who worked together in the recent fantasy flick "Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children", which was based on Ransom Riggs' popular novel. She also teamed with Burton in 2012's "Dark Shadows. Both films were box office hits.

Green is perhaps best known for her starring role on Showtime's "Penny Dreadful." She will soon be seen on the big screen in Roman Polanski's "Based on a True Story" and "Vita and Virginia, which centers on the love affair between Virginia Woolf (Green) and Vita Sacksville-West (Arterton).



DUMBO will feature a script by Ehren Kruger. The film premiered in 1941 and marked the fourth Disney animated feature film. It is based upon the storyline written by Helen Aberson and illustrated by Harold Pearl. In the story, the title character is ridiculed for his big ears, but in fact he is capable of flying by using his ears as wings. Throughout most of the film, his only true friend, aside from his mother, is the mouse, Timothy - a relationship parodying the stereotypical animosity between mice and elephants.



Disney has recently announced a slew of live-action remakes of their animated classics, including a retelling of 101 Dalmations villainess Cruella De Ville, starring Emma Stone. Also on tap for Disney is a new take on the popular Disney theme park attraction Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson.

