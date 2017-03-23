Emilia Clarke to Star in West End Production of FIVE TIMES IN ONE NIGHT

The Daily Mail has reported that Game of Thrones resident Khaleesi, Emilia Clarke, is set to visit the West End to star in the play, Five Times In One Night, by American playwright, Chiara Ati.

The production will head to the West End in the summer of 2018 and will reunite Clarke with director Thea Sharrock, who helmed the hit drama, Me Without You,

Sharrock and producer Caro Newling of Neal Street Productions, will mount the production next year once the Star Wars anthology film centered around Han Solo starring Clarke opens in spring 2018.

The play investigates the lives of five different couples over five different eras with just two actors playing all the parts. There has been no casting announcement for the male lead.

Related Articles