ELF THE MUSICAL Will Return to Spread Christmas Cheer at Madison Square Garden

ELF The Musical at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. Back by popular demand, this limited holiday engagement begins Wednesday, December 13 and will run through Friday, December 29, 2017. Tickets are available to the general public on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at 10:00AM.

ELF The Musical is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy's enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember their inner ELF.

Based on the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema hit, ELF The Musical features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar (The Wedding Singer) and Chad Beguelin (Disney's Aladdin, The Wedding Singer) with a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone). The production will feature direction by Sam Scalamoni and choreography by Connor Gallagher. Casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Casting will be announced at a later date.

For more information about ELF The Musical at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, visit theateratmsg.com/elf or call 866-858-0008. Groups of nine or more please call 212-465-6080; discounts are available for groups of 20 or more. Tickets starting at $39.

About BSL Enterprises

BSL Enterprises is a producing and management partnership between longtime business partners Brett Sirota and Stephen Lindsay. BSL is the managing member of The Road Company theatrical booking agency, and has invested in and/or partnered with shows and companies such as Wicked, SpongeBob SquarePants, Sunday in the Park With George, War Paint, Dirty Dancing, If/Then, The Second City, and Next to Normal.

About Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures

Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures develops and produces first-class musicals and stage productions from the company's expansive catalogue. WBThV was previously represented on the West End by Olivier Award-winning musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and on Broadway by the stage adaptation of Stephen King's Misery starring Bruce Willis and Laurie Metcalf and Tony Award Best Play winner The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. Other Broadway credits include the Tony Award-winning musical The Bridges of Madison County and Elf. The division is readying productions of 17 Again, Dave, Beetlejuice, Night Shift, A Star is Born and Dog Day Afternoon for the stage. WBThV also licenses third-party stage rights including such productions as The Bodyguard, Singin' in the Rain, Hairspray, The Wizard of Oz, The Color Purple and 42nd Street.

About The Madison Square Garden Company

The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) is a world leader in live sports and entertainment experiences. The company presents or hosts a broad array of premier events in its diverse collection of iconic venues: New York's Madison Square Garden, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA; The Chicago Theatre; and the Wang Theatre in Boston. Other MSG properties include legendary sports franchises: the New York Knicks (NBA), the New York Rangers (NHL) and the New York Liberty (WNBA), along with two development league teams - the Westchester Knicks (NBADL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL). In addition, the Company features popular original entertainment productions - the Christmas Spectacular and New York Spectacular - both starring the Radio City Rockettes, and through Boston Calling Events, produces outdoor festivals, including New England's preeminent Boston Calling Music Festival. Also under the MSG umbrella is TAO Group, a world-class hospitality group with globally-recognized entertainment dining and nightlife brands: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, The Stanton Social, Beauty & Essex and Vandal. More information is available at www.themadisonsquaregardencompany.com.

Related Articles