Director Jon Favreau Talks Challenges of Disney's Live-Action THE LION KING

Director Jon Favreau participated in a special Q&A at this year's Tribea Film Festival's "Directors Series" on Friday night, and discussed his newest project, a live action Disney adaptation of the 1994 animated classic, THE LION KING. The famed director recently helmed a live action take on Disney's THE JUNGLE BOOK, which earned over $960 million at the global box office last year.

Favreau confessed that this time around, he may be facing stronger fan expectations, as the source material is even more familiar to movie audiences. ""With the Disney stuff, people know even more ... With Lion King, people really know [the original], and they grew up with it and it has emotional impact. I think about what I remember about The Lion King?"

He continues, "I did it with Jungle Book. What do I remember about The Jungle Book? I remember Mowgli and the snake. I remember the snake's eyes. I remember Baloo going down the river and Mowgli riding on him like a raft. I made a big list, and those are the images we definitely needed... and you have more latitude to shift and change those things."



With the THE LION KING being part of the age of video however, the story is much fresher in people's minds. Favreau explains, "people grew up with it in an age of video where they watched it over and over again. So, I have to really examine all of those plot points. Also, the myths are very strong in it, so you're hitting something even deeper than the movie sometimes. What I'm trying to do is honor what was there ... There are certain expectations people have."



As previously reported, James Earl Jones will reprise his role of Mufasa, while Donald Glover lends his voice to Simba. According to reports, Beyonce is in talks to voice the character of Nala. Thus far, a release date has not been announced.

