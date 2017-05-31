Darren Criss Bares All In Revealing Selfie from Set of AMERICAN CRIME STORY

GLEE and Broadway alum Darren Criss will take on the role of serial killer Andrew Cunanan in the upcoming FX anthology series THE ASSASSINATION OF GIANNI VERSACE: AMERICAN CRIME STORY. Yesterday, the actor turned to Instagram to share a revealing SELFIE from the set, asking fans "So what's more red? My sunburn, my speedo, or YOUR FACE??? #ACSVersace" Check out the pic below!

?So what's more red? My sunburn, my speedo, or YOUR FACE???? #ACSVersace A post shared by Darren Criss (@darrencriss) on May 30, 2017 at 6:51pm PDT





The third installment of Ryan Murphy's FX anthology series will center on the murder of famed designer Gianni Versace, who was killed on the steps of his Miami Beach home by Cunanan. Edgar Ramirez will take on the role of Versace, Penelope Cruz will portray Donatella Versace, and Ricky Martin stars as Gianni's partner Antonio D'Amico.



The project marks the reunion of Criss and Murphy who have worked together on both the hit FOX musical dramedy GLEE and Murphy's "American Horror Story." The Versace installment of the series will be based on Vanity Fair writer Maureen Orth's book "Vulgar Favors." Tom Rob Smith will pen various episodes and serve as executive producer with Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, and Brad Falchuk. The series is scheduled to premiere in 2018.



Darren Criss most recently appeared on Broadway in HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH. He also starred in the Broadway revival of HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles