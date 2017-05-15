CURVY WIDOW, Starring Nancy Opel, Moving Off-Broadway This Summer

Curvy Widow, a new musical comedy with a book by Bobby Goldman, music and lyrics by Drew Brody (Broadway: Oh Hello; Cutman), and directed by Peter Flynn(Rhapsody in Seth; Two Rooms), will play at the Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues), it was announced today by the producers.

Performances for the open-ended engagement begin July 20 and opening night is set for August 3. Following critical and audience acclaim at North Carolina Stage Company, Curvy Widow is currently playing a limited engagement at the George Street Playhouse through May 21, before transferring to its home at the Westside Theatre.

Starring Tony Award nominee Nancy Opel (Broadway: Honeymoon In Vegas, Urinetown; The Toxic Avenger) as Curvy Window, this sassy, frank and witty new musical comedy takes us through the semi-autobiographical adventures of a gutsy, recently widowed 50-something woman as she immerses herself in the modern dating scene. From exploring internet personal ads and surviving hilarious first dates, to weighing the pros and cons of married vs unmarried men, this widowromps her way through it all with humor and perseverance, and discovers unexpected truths about love, life and sex. Featuring a brilliant cast of best friends, a dead husband, and a myriad of potential suitors - Curvy learns the hard way what it means to start life over in the modern age.

Joining Opel in Curvy Widow will be Andrea Bianchi (TV's As The World Turns), Aisha de Haas (Broadway: Rent; Bring in 'Da Noise, Bring in 'Da Funk), Elizabeth Ward Land (Broadway: The Scarlet Pimpernel, Memphis), Ken Land (Broadway: The Scarlet Pimpernel; Promises, Promises), Alan Muraoka (TV's Sesame Street, Broadway: Miss Saigon) and Chris Shyer (Broadway: Mamma Mia!, National Tour: The Book of Mormon).

Curvy Widow features choreography by Marcos Santana (On Your Feet - Assoc. Choreographer/Tony Nomination, Rocky - Assoc. Choreographer/Tony Nomination), scenic design by Rob Bissinger (Broadway: Kristin Chenoweth: My Love Letter To Broadway, Spiderman Turn off the Dark - Assoc, Scenic Designer), costume design by Brian Hemesath (Broadway: Honeymoon In Vegas, Sesame Street), lighting design by Matthew Richards (Twelth Night, Ann) and sound design by Ryan Rumery and M. Florian Staab (Broadway: Fool For Love). Andrew Sotomayor (Cutman, This is 30) serves as musical director with orchestrations, arrangements and Music Supervision by Wayne Barker (Broadway: Peter and the Starcatcher, Dame Edna: Back with a Vengeance). Casting is by Stewart/Whitley.

Curvy Widow is produced by Jayne Baron Sherman, Trish Santini/Jennifer Melin Miller and Allen & Marie Wolpert by arrangement with Raoulfilm. Aaron Lustbader/Foresight Theatrical serves as Executive Producer.

For more information about the show, visit www.CurvyWidow.com.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Bobby Goldman (book) given this show is Bobby's story, she believes no bio is required. But, this is her off-Broadway debut, so she has to have one! Beyond her acumen in the dating scene, she is a world-class chef, interior designer & contractor, and boxer. Her other theatrical projects in development include: Wilshire, another collaboration with composer/lyricist, Drew Brody and Speed Trap with Nashville-based composer/lyricist, Michael Webb. Bobby is the widow of Academy Award winning screenwriter/playwright, James Goldman.

Drew Brody (music and lyrics) is a New York City-based songwriter who brings his experience in the rock, pop, and folk music world to his musical theater sensibility. His unique background allows him to work comfortably across many genres, and his songs have been sung by Broadway stars including Alan Cumming, Beth Malone, Robert Cuccioli, Sally Mayes, Lilli Cooper, Justin Sargent, Adrienne Warren, and many more. Drew wrote music for the comedy Oh, Hello, starring Nick Kroll and John Mulaney and directed by Alex Timbers, which opened on Broadway October 2016; music and lyrics for Cutman, produced by Goodspeed Theaters in the spring of 2011; Derma, which ran at the Piccolo Spoleto festival in 2013; Wilshire, book by Bobby Goldman; Mudge Boy, an adaptation of the Showtime movie, adapted by Brett Smock; and two other new musicals currently in development. Drew wrote and recorded two albums with Richard Rodgers award-winning composer Derek Gregor as the rock band M-LAB, with which Drew performed as lead singer and toured during the 2000s. Drew also released two solo albums on Baskethouse Records and co-produced two albums for songwriter Jay Brannan. Recently, Drew composed the score for the acclaimed film, Stephen Winter's Jason and Shirley, and released an EP, A Little Single, in collaboration with fellow singer-songwriter Lance Horne.

Peter Flynn (Director) has recent credits including the off-Broadway premiere of Marcy Heisler's & Zina Goldrich's Junie B's Essential Survival Guide to School; the world premiere of Willy Holtzman's new play, Smart Blonde at Pittsburgh's City Theatre starring Andréa Burns; and the upcoming production of Ragtime at Ford's Theatre in Washington, D.C. where he is an Associate Artist. New York credits include On the 20th Century with Douglas Sills & Marin Mazzie; Chess with Josh Groban, Adam Pascal, Sutton Foster & Julia Murney; Funny Girl with Whoopi Goldberg, & Andrea Martin; Skippyjon Jones, & Junie B. Jones (nominated for two Lucille Lortel Awards including Best Musical), Rhapsody in Seth - Actors' Playhouse starring Seth Rudetsky. Regional credits include Katori Hall's The Mountaintop; Gypsy at the St. Louis MUNY; Kiss Me, Kate for the Maltz-Jupiter Theatre where he has directed productions of Man of LaMancha (Carbonell Award, Best Director & Best Musical), & Other Desert Cities; and 1776 & The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee for Ford's Theatre. Peter is the director of Musical Theatre for the Stella Adler Studio for Acting & is on the faculty of Adler's NYU Tisch Division. He is also a graduate of Northwestern University.

Marcos Santana (Choreographer). Marcos Santana is a New York based choreographer, director, performer and educator. Broadway: On Your Feet (Assoc. Choreographer/Tony Nomination), Rocky (Assoc. Choreographer/Tony Nomination),Guys & Dolls (Assoc. Choreographer). Off-Broadway: Brazil Brazil (New Victory Theater), Randy Newman's Faust (City Center Encores), Mr. Magoo's A Christmas Carol (BCEFA), Fortress Of Solitude (Public Theater, Assoc. Choreographer), Paul Simon's Capeman (Delacorte Theater, Assoc. Choreographer). Other: Pirates Of Penzanze (Stratford Shakespeare Festival), Much Ado About Nothing, My Fair Lady, Guys & Dolls, In The Heights (2009 Gypsy of the Year), A Christmas Carol (Arkansas Rep), Rock Of Ages National Tour/West End/Vegas (Assoc. Choreographer) and Man Of La Mancha (STC).

Nancy Opel (Bobby Goldman). Broadway: Beautiful, Honeymoon in Vegas, Memphis, Gypsy, Fiddler on the Roof, Urinetown (Tony Award nomination), Triumph of Love, Anything Goes, Sunday in the Park with George , Evita, and others. Recent: Curvy Window, Prince of Broadway (Japan), Follies(St.Louis Rep). Off-Broadway: Toxic Avenger, My Deah, Polish Joke at MTC; Mere Mortals, All in the Timing, and others. National Tour: The Drowsy Chaperone. TV: The Big C and various Law & Order(s). www.nancyopel.com

Andrea Bianchi (Caroline & others) is so pleased to be making her GSP debut in Curvy Widowhaving recently returned from its run at North Carolina Stage. New York: Being Audrey (Transport Group), Italian-American Reconciliation (Manhattan Theatre Club), Lusting After Pipino's Wife ( Primary Stages) and Cocoanuts (American Place Theatre). Regional: Guthrie Theatre (Babes in Arms), Berkshire Theatre Festival (High Spirits), Eugene O'Neill Theater Center (Bubbly Black Girl), as well as productions at Barter Theatre, Riverside Theater, Syracuse Stage, Maltz Jupiter, Premiere Stages, Stamford Center for the Arts, etc. TV: Several appearances on Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU, Here & Now (NBC), and shows for TruTV, Disney, Nickelodeon and As The World Turns(recurring). Thanks to this amazing team, particularly Peter, Bobby and Drew for bringing me on board. Thank you Renee and Joe. www.Andrea-Bianchi.com

Aisha de Haas (Joan & others) has most recently been seen as Medda Larkin in the first National Tour of Disney's Newsies and is featured in the "live-capture" movie (2017). Broadway: Caroline Or Change, Rent, Bring In Da Noise, Bring In Da Funk, and off-Broadway in Nora Ephron's Love, Loss And What I Wore and Stephen Sondheim's Road Show. TV and film appearances include Shades Of Blue, Blue Bloods, Law and Order, Law and Order: SVU, Third Watch, Ed, The Today Show, Across The Universe, Rent the Film, The Secret Lives Of Dentists, Marci X. She's toured the United States and Europe in Dreamgirls, Ain't Misbehavin', Little Shop Of Horrors and as a backing vocalist for Patti Austin and Oleta Adams. Other appearances include her own jazz/cabaret show performed at Birdland Jazz Club, Town Hall (New York and Chicago), The Green Mill and jazz clubs and festivals around the country.

Elizabeth Ward Land (Heidi & others). Broadway: original cast of Amazing Grace, Scandalous, and The Scarlet Pimpernel (all three versions); Memphis, Passion, City of Angels. Tours: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Les Miserables, Prisoner of Second Avenue, Singin' in the Rain. Off-Broadway: Southern Comfort, The Green Heart, Hello Again, Chess. Regional: The Old Globe, Goodspeed, TheatreWorks, Alliance, Sacramento Music Circus, Pasadena Playhouse, Asolo Rep, Musical Theatre West, Barrington Stage. Film/TV: Young Adult, Boy Meets Girl, Bride Tribe, Elementary, The Blacklist, Madam Secretary, Law & Order: SVU, Boardwalk Empire, The Amanda Show. Debut CD, First Harvest, available on iTunes. www.ElizabethWardLand.com

Ken Land (Jim & others). Broadway: Promises, Promises; The Scarlet Pimpernel (all three versions), Victor/Victoria and How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Off-Broadway: The Gig, Little Shop of Horrorsand The Death of Von Richthofen as Witnessed from Earth. National Tours: Legally Blonde, Sweet Charity (directed by Bob Fosse), The Secret Garden, Evita (directed by Harold Prince). Regional Theatre: The Old Globe, Goodspeed, Portland Center Stage, Matrix Theatre, Pittsburgh CLO, The MUNY, Merrimack Repertory, Indiana Repertory, Passage Theatre. TV: The Good Wife, Boston Legal, Six Feet Under, Law & Order(s), Malcolm in the MIddle, Strong Medicine, Back to Me and You, Judging Amy, The District, Crossing Jordan and Star Trek: Voyager.

Alan Muraoka (The Shrink & others). Broadway: Aladdin, Pacific Overtures, The King and I, Miss Saigon, My Favorite Year, Shogun, Mail. Tours and Regional: M. Butterfly, Anything Goes, Kennedy Center, Cincinnati Playhouse, ALLIANCE THEATRE, North Shore, Olney Theatre, MUNY, Human Race Theatre, Berkshire Theatre Festival, & Lyric Theatre OKC. Television: Sesame Street (18 seasons), Curb Your Enthusiasm, Louie, 30 Rock, Brotherhood, Late Night with David Letterman. Film: It Could Happen To You. Concerts: Hollywood Bowl (w/Pink Martini), Carnegie Hall (Celebration of Jim Henson), Sesame Street w/ The Boston Pops. Graduate of UCLA. Thank you Peter, Bobby and the Curvy Family. For Herb. Website: www.alanmuraoka.tv. Instagram: @alanathoopers

Chris Shyer (Per Se & others) is a Canadian-born actor and dual citizen making his GSP debut. Broadway: Mamma Mia (Winter Garden Theatre). His off-Broadway/regional credits include Going Down Swingin' (NYMF), Lend Me a Tenor (Hangar Theatre), The Good Life (NoHo Arts Center). He's also appeared in the national tours of The Book of Mormon and Les Miserables. Selected Canadian Theatre: Night of the Iguana (Playwright's Theatre Centre), El Salvador (The Cultch), Sunset Boulevard (The Ford Centre for the Performing Arts). Film and television credits include The Hermit(soon to be released), J.Edgar, Fierce People, Awkward (Short), Those Damn Canadians (award-winning web series), Good God, The Good Wife, ABC's V and Lights Out, and Tin Star for Sky Atlantic/British TV.

