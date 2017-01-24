CBS Greenlights New Crime Drama Pilot Starring Alan Cumming

Deadline reports that CBS has greenlit a new crime drama, KILLER INSTINCT. The pilot will star and be executive produced by Broadway vet Alan Cumming. The Tony winner is the recipient of three Emmy nominations for his role as political operative Eli Gold on CBS's The Good Wife.

Written by Michael Rauch, KILLER INSTINCT will be based on the upcoming book by James Patterson and will follow "a former CIA operative (Cumming) who has since built a "normal" life as a gifted professor and writer but is pulled back into his old life when the NYPD needs his help to stop a serial killer on the loose."

Alan Cumming received a Tony Award for his role of the Emcee in the Broadway musical CABARET. His film work includes The Spice Girls and THE SMURFS. He starred in the National Theatre of Scotland's The Bacchae); and has recorded an award-winning album of songs (plus a dance remix). Cumming hosts PBS's Masterpiece Mystery and appears opposite Lisa Kudrow in Showtime's "Web Therapy." He has written for The NY Times, Newsweek, Harpers Bazaar, Out, Globe and Mail, and two books; Tommy's Tale and his NY Times Best Selling memoir, Not My Father's Son.

