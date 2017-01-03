Broadwaysted Podcast Welcomes King of Theatrical Podcast Media, Patrick Hinds

Happy New Year Broadwaysted fans! We're so excited to kick off the year with a podcast crossover explosion as we pour out Makers Mark and Ginger with Podcast Prince Patrick Hinds!

Patrick spills about his three brilliant podcasts: the long-running Theater People, the official BroadwayCon Podcast, and the new documentary-style Broadway Backstory in partnership with TodayTix. We chat about eccentric infomercial people, Patrick joins Kevin's side in the ongoing conversation about AMERICAN PSYCHO, and Patrick talks about the time he interviewed Alice Ripley with a sock, #WhatHaveYouSeenThisWeek includes our Broadwaysted trip to Laguardia High School's LES MISERABLES (The School Version) with the best non-professional program bio ever as well as our fun time on the subway seeing IN TRANSIT.

Patrick teases us with info from the upcoming Broadway Backstory about SPRING AWAKENING and we all gush about our mutual love of #FriendOfBothShows Laura Osnes! Game Master Kimberly leads us through the "2017 Tri-Wizard Tournament" hosted by Broadwarts and featuring Lights of Broadway Show Cards. We are coming in strong in 2017 and we definitely get Broadwaysted, so pour out the leftover party booze and join us for the first theater happy hour of the year!

Listen to the episode here:

Patrick's Bio :

Patrick Hinds is an author and theatre podcast host. Patrick is best known for his long-running popular podcast, Theater People, and his two newest projects: the Official BroadwayCon Podcast and the new documentary-style podcast Broadway Backstory in partnership with TodayTix. Off the iTunes airwaves, Patrick is also the author of The Q Guide to NYC Pride and co-author of The Whole World Was Watching: Living In The Light of Mathew Shepard with Romaine Patterson. You can follow Patrick on Social Media @patrickhinds @theaterppl @bwaybackstory

About the Show :

Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

