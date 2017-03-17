Broadwaysted Podcast Has 'Another Round' to Discuss BANDSTAND

ATTENTION: Do not adjust your computer screens or request an appointment with an Apple Genius or Geek Squad (is that still a thing?) about your phone or iTunes malfunction. Yes, it is Friday, not Tuesday. And YES, that is a new episode of Broadwaysted sitting there waiting for you. This is really happening.

We'll wait while you do your happy dance (Hey, nice moves!)

This week is the first episode of Another Round with Broadwaysted, a new series of special mini episodes that will be released on random Fridays and feature one, two, or all three members of the Broadwaysted Crew discussing something we simply couldn't wait until next episode to share with you! This week, the men that put the "Bro" in Broadwaysted--Kevin & Bryan--line up shots of tequila and talk about the highlights of the recent Press Sneak Peek of BANDSTAND.

Spoiler Alert: We're still crazy about #FriendOfTheShow Laura Osnes. Second Spoiler Alert: Without #UnofficialBabysitter Kimberly on duty, we took a lot of shots of tequila in a pretty short period of time. Join us as we Bro-Out over Laura, Corey Cott, Andy Blankenbuehler, and the Band of Bandstand (we're ALL ABOUT THE BASS) on the very first episode of "Another Round with Broadwaysted." May there be many more! Cheers!

Listen to the episode here:

About Bandstand :

BANDSTAND, starring Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes and Corey Cott and Directed & Choreographed by Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler, begins previews at Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45 Street) on Friday, March 31, 2017. Opening night of the musical, written by Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor, is set for Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Tickets are on sale to the general public and available by visiting www.telecharge.com or calling 212-239-6200 or 800-432-7250. For more information, visit www.BandstandBroadway.com.

