Broadwaysted Podcast Celebrates 'St. Patti's Day' with PATTI ISSUES's Ben Rimalower and Stage & Screen Star Patti Murin

This week's episode is full of wild ideas that are all Patti-pending that we came up with while getting Broadwaysted with writer, director, producer, and performer Ben Rimalower. Kimberly's still on her honeymoon, so the Boys of Broadwaysted are joined by guest co-host Patti Murin as we pour out a few rounds (and a few candy flights) and discuss Ben's solo plays PATTI ISSUES and BAD WITH MONEY.

#WhatHaveYouSeenThisWeek finds Ben spilling about HELLO, DOLLY! as well as Kevin and Bryan chatting about Michael Cerveris's "Piety" album concert at the Sheen Center.

We discuss why we all love Taylor Trensch, the group wonders what revivals of current new musicals we'll see in our lifetime (and which will be period pieces), and Ben tells us the INTO THE WOODS concept he's never gotten to realize.

Kevin takes over the Game Master role and introduces "Everything's Coming Up Patti," identifying famous Patti's in history and the game "She O-preciates It" where everyone creates characters for Patti LuPone in pre-existing musicals (and of course give her a song!)

We play a Lights of Broadway Show Cards Casting game called "Patti Play," Patti Murin tells us about her daily calendar, and Ben shares an amazing Patti Lupone anecdote. You won't want to miss this episode--especially if you'd love a no-nonsense hibachi restaurant--so grab a glass and join us as we get Broadwaysted with Ben and Patti!

Listen to the episode here:

Ben's Bio :

Ben Rimalower is the author and star of Off-Off-Broadway's long-running, critically acclaimed, smash hit solo plays Bad with Money (The Advocate's #1 Solo Show of 2014) and Patti Issues (New York Time Critics Pick, M.A.C. and Bistro Awards, Official Selection: Adelaide Cabaret Festival and Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Summer Conference). He is a regular contributor to Vulture, Playbill, Out, Time Out New York, Decider and New Now Next. Ben directed and produced the Off-Broadway plays Joy (Actors Playhouse, Out Magazine: "Top Ten Theatre") and The Fabulous Life of a Size Zero (Daryl Roth/DR2 Theatre), as well as numerous off Off-Broadway plays, readings, benefits and concerts. He has earned the title the "Midas of Cabaret" (The Advocate) helming a slew of solo shows, most notably conceiving and directing Leslie Kritzer is Patti LuPone at Les Mouches (Time Out New York Award) and subsequently producing Sh-K-Boom/Ghostlight Records' long-awaited recording, Patti LuPone at Les Mouches. Follow Ben @benrimalower

Patti's Bio :

Patti Murin is an actress best known to the theatre community for her performance in the Broadway production of Xanadu and the title role in Broadway's Lysistrata Jones (after creating the role in the Dallas Theatre Center and Off-Broadway when the show was titled Give It Up!) She also played Galinda in the national tour of Wicked and appeared in a musical adaptation of Love's Labour's Lost where she met husband Colin Donnell. On television, Patti has appeared in The Royal Pains, Chicago Med, and Before We Made It. Recently, Ms. Murin has been announced as Anna in the Lab of Disney's Frozen. Follow Patti on Social Media @PattiMurin

About the Show :

Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

Twitter: @Broadwaysted

Instagram: @Broadwaysted

Bryan's Twitter: @nuttyplofessor

Kevin's Twitter: @JaegerKev

Kimberly's Twitter: @KimberCoops

