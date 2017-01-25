Broadway's Rob McClure, Daisy Hobbs and Vishal Vaidya Featured in New Web Series (UN)BALANCED

Tony Award nominee Rob McClure (Chaplin, Something Rotten, Honeymoon in Vegas) will be featured in the original new web series (un)balanced. He is among other Broadway actors Daisy Hobbs (Aladdin) and Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog's Day) to be featured in the new comedic web series about a young woman, Melissa attempting to find her center.

The series is written, created and stars Megan MacPhee (Hairspray, Pinkalicious, Collegehumor) as Melissa, a young woman attempting to find her center. The obstacle? Why, that would be the insanity of living in New York City. Through 5 comedic episodes she attempts to jump into this "new age" life-style and is thwarted - either by her own conflicting beliefs or the the city that never sleeps. Is balance an illusion? Or something which is difficult to attain but worth the effort?

Rounding out the cast are Matthew J. Harris (Walnut Street Theatre's In The Heights, Blindspot, Person of Interest), Cory Stonebrook (Comedy Central's New Timers), Liba Vaynberg (Faultline's Oregon Trail and The Deuce), Laura Dadap (VocaPeople), Erika Robel (Quantico, Blacklist), Maggie Politi (Baby Fat), Michael Stiggers (Arena's Born For This), Joshua George (The Christians) and Tiffany Trainer (Paramount Theatre's 42nd Street).

(un)balanced: a web series is directed by Cory Stonebrook, Director of Photography Danny Mirabal, Edited by Chris Jon Conti, and Audio/Lighting by Kermit Mercado. The release date is set for January 27th, 2017. Visit www.unbalancedwebseries.com for more, and check out a trailer below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

