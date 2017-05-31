Broadway Vet Dale Soules Promoted to Series Regular on ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK

Dale Soules, Kate Mulgrew

Dale Soules, who plays the role of no-nonsense inmate Frieda Berlin on the hit Netflix series ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming sixth season. Recurring in her role as a member of the 'Golden Girls" since Season 2, Soules' character boasts neck tattoos and knows a lot about murder. In a previous season, Frieda acknowledged that she committed a crime, one that left audiences speechless. Season 5 which takes place over three days, begins streaming Friday, June 9.



Three-time ensemble SAG Award winner for ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK, Dale Soules recently completed shooting the film Aardvark with Zachary Quinto which had its premiere at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival. She recently originated the roles of Jane & Judy in The Mother of Invention by James Lecesne, and reprised her three roles, including Papa, in the all-female production of I Remember Mama at Two River Theater. In 2015, she co-starred with Patti LuPone and Michael Urie in Shows for Days at Lincoln Center Theater and reunited with Doug Wright for their third collaboration on Posterity at the Atlantic Theater Company. This also reunited her with Neil Pepe, who directed her in the Broadway (and LaJolla Playhouse) productions of HANDS ON A HARDBODY.



She has also appeared in ATC's productions of The Water Engine, The Joy of Going Somewhere Definite (directed by William H. Macy), and Blithe Spirit. Ms. Soules was featured in the Broadway productions of Grey Gardens (Broadway and regional, Theatre Works - OCC Nomination), The Crucible (with Liam Neeson), The Magic Show (introducing the Stephen Schwartz songs 'Lion Tamer' & 'West End Avenue'), Whose Life Is It Anyway? and the original HAIR (Broadway debut). Her additional credits include Marsha Norman's Getting Out, New Jerusalem, Lotta, The Unknown (Public Theatre), Maid, Gather At The River, (Lincoln Center Theater), Pericles (Red BULL Theatre), Killing The Boss, Dog And Wolf (Cherry Lane & 59 E. 59th respectively), and I Remember Mama (Transport Group Theatre Company - New York Times top 10 shows of 2014). Regional: Candide (Guthrie), Wintertime, Landscape of the Body (Doug Hughes-Dir.), Caucasian Chalk Circle (Dan Sullivan-Dir.) and her one person show Chameleons (all Seattle Rep.), Paris Commune (La Jolla Playhouse), All's Well That Ends Well (Yale Rep.), Gum, Macbeth (Center Stage), Doubt (Gulf Shore Playhouse). Television: "Unforgettable" (CBS), American Playhouse's "Until She Talks," "The Grapes of Wrath," "Sesame Street," Maurice Sendak's "Really Rosie," "Law & Order." Film: AWOL (premiered at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival), The Messenger, Diggers, Motherhood. Awards: The New Dramatists Charles Boden Award (Dedication to New Work and Extraordinary Contribution to the Theatre.)



